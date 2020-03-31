MOVIES
Actress Sylvia Sanchez
Philstar.com/Maridol Ranoa-Bismark, file
Sylvia Sanchez, husband Art Atayde test positive for COVID-19
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 31, 2020 - 2:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sylvia Sanchez revealed that she and husband Art Atayde tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In her Instagram account, the “Ang Pamilya Ko” star said they were brought to Cardinal Santos Medical Center on March 24 due to cough and shortness of breath.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hi everyone?? On March 24, my husband and I were brought to Cardinal Santos as I was having chills and he had cough and shortness of breath. We were made to take the covid-19 swab test and since then, Art and I have self-isolated. A week later, we finally received the results and we both came out positive for COVID19. We would like to request those whom we saw prior to the community quarantine to monitor for symptoms of shortness of breath, cough, fever, LBM and sore throat. Art and I are getting better each day. Although this is slower than our usual recovery, we know that with prayers and strict compliance with our doctor’s orders, we will get there. Until then, we will keep you updated on how this progresses. Stay safe, healthy and take your 1000mg of vitamin C and 20mg of zinc daily! Most importantly, stay home to help prevent the spread of the virus. ??????????????????

Sylvia asked people who they saw recently to observe themselves and monitor any symptoms.

“We would like to request those whom we saw prior to the community quarantine to monitor for symptoms of shortness of breath, cough, fever, LBM and sore throat,” she said.

The veteran actress added that she and her husband are getting better each day.  

“Art and I are getting better each day. Although this is slower than our usual recovery, we know that with prayers and strict compliance with our doctor’s orders, we will get there. Until then, we will keep you updated on how this progresses,” she said.  

“Stay safe, healthy and take your 1000mg of vitamin C and 20mg of zinc daily! Most importantly, stay home to help prevent the spread of the virus,” she added.

Sylivia is the third showbiz personality who tested positive for the COVID-19 after veteran actor Christopher de Leon and actress Iza Calzado.

Versatile actor Menggie Cobarrubias recently succumbed to pneumonia prior to the release of his COVID-19 results.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
