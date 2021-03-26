CHINESE NEW YEAR
'Wala sanang singitan': COVID-19 survivor Donita Nose, frontliner Ronnie Liang plead those skipping vaccine line
From left: New 'Sing-Galing!' hosts Ronnie Liang, Donita Nose
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - March 26, 2021 - 8:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Thinking of skipping the priority list just to get COVID-19 inoculated? COVID-19 frontliner Ronnie Liang and survivor Donita Nose have a message for you.

During their virtual press conference for their new TV5 show “Sing-Galing” earlier, the actor and the comedian asked everyone to follow the rules set by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), the task force the government organized to respond to emerging infectious diseases in the Philippines.

“Maybe the best way ay ‘yung magsubmit tayo sa rules, patakaran ng IATF. We have to follow the regulations. Pero kung qualified naman, why not?” Liang, Philippine Army reserve force 2nd lieutenant, told those who reportedly skipped the line just to get inoculated ahead of those in the priority list.

He assured Philstar.com during the press con that he is “qualified” to be in the priority list for the jab and he thinks it is safe.

 

 

“Para sa akin, yes, okay naman. I’m not authorized lang to talk about it. Pero yes, I’m qualified.”

As an army reservist since 2018, among Ronnie has been manning checkpoints, distributing relief goods, transporting healthcare workers since the pandemic began.

“Well, like, right now, I’m still reporting sa headquarters. May mga times na kailangan talaga namin magpunta sa field to remind everyone, sinisita namin sila mag-wear ng masks, face shields,” he said of his current duties as frontliner.

“Good thing na kahit nagduduty ako sa army, pinapayagan nila ako na at least kung available ‘yung schedules ko, mag-taping kami dito sa ‘Sing-Galing’.”

He is thankful that he had stayed safe from the disease.

“Ito, okay naman. Wala namang kahit anong symptoms. I’m still here. God is good.”

Likewise, COVID-19 survivor Donita Nose pleaded everyone to follow guidelines.

“Para sa’kin, wala na sanang singitan. Unahin natin mga frontliners kasi sila talaga ‘yung unang haharap. Mas kailangan nila ng protection kaysa sa mga taong ‘di agad haharap sa mga pasyente,” she said at the virtual meeting.

Apart from this, Donita acknowledged that people are split about getting vaccinated.

“Naranasan ko gano kahirap sa loob ng emergency room na wala kang kwartong mapupuntahan sa sobrang dami ng pasyente, so ‘yang vaccine na ‘yan, hati ang tao. May gustong magpa-vaccine. May mga ayaw. Hindi natin talaga alam ang magiging effect talaga. May mga natatakot kasi may lumalabas na ‘pagka-vaccine minsan, biglang nawala… ‘Di buo loob ng tao eh sa mga ganu’ng bagay kasi ‘di pa nila alam ‘yung magiging effect sa kanila.”

Thus, for the comedian, taking care of oneself is still the best arsenal against the killer disease.

“Ako naman, tungkol dito sa pagpapa-vaccine, s’yempre naranasan ko na s’ya (COVID-19), so unang una dapat alagaan mo sarili mo kasi kung aalagaan mo sarili mo at ‘di ka magkakasakit, walang mahahawahan. Pero kung ‘di mo aalagaan sarili mo, ‘pag nagkasakit ka, may chance makahawa ka ng iba,” Donita reminded.

“Pero lahat tayo ang kailangan talaga – doble ingat.” 

Donita and Ronnie are among the hosts of Cignal Entertainment and TV5’s of hit ‘90s videoke game show “Sing-Galing!,” set to premiere on April 5, 6:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. It has been upgraded with new features, extra challenges and hilarious antics.

