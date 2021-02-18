CHINESE NEW YEAR
Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt asks Filipinos' help for new YouTube show
MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is inviting Filipinos to be part of his new YouTube project by crowdsourcing photos taken outdoors in the Philippines.

“Hello my Filipino friends! I'm making a new YouTube show and you're all invited to be a part of it. Just go find a photo you've taken outdoors in the Philippines. Any photos will do,” Joseph posted on Thursday.

 

Hello my Filipino friends! ???????? I'm making a new YouTube show and you're all invited to be a part of it. ???? Just go find a...

Posted by Joseph Gordon-Levitt on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

 

“Looking forward to checking these out!”

Linked on his post is a photography prompt on the open online collaborative community HitRecord, founded and led by the actor himself.

“Take a photo of nature in your country! This could be a landscape shot or photos of the flowers, trees, wildlife and water in your area,” read the prompt.

According to the HitRecord page, the project's purpose is to celebrate this coming Earth Day.

This isn't Joseph's first time asking for Filipinos' help. He previously asked his local fans to support the "Technology Around the World" and "Poetry Around the World" projects.

But don’t feel special just yet. The actor recently also enlisted the help of other places like Taiwan, Hong Kong, Guatemala and Bolivia for the same purpose.

The 40-year-old starred in critically-acclaimed and box office success films like “500 Days of Summer,” “Inception,” “Don Jon,” “Looper,” “50/50” and more.

