Joseph Gordon-Levitt delivering a TED Talk in April 2019
TED via YouTube, screen grab
Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt enlists Filipinos in global voice acting project
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - August 5, 2020 - 12:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is counting on his Filipino fans to support a global project where participants record themselves saying, "The world is getting smaller," in their native language.

“Anyone here speak Tagalog? If so, I need you here,” Joseph posted on Wednesday morning, linking the voice acting prompt through open online collaborative community HitRecord, founded and led by the actor himself.


The "Technology Around the World" project seeks to analyze the global impact of technology through several writing and voice acting prompts.

“Let's contextualize the impact of technology on our own experiences as individuals in an international community, and see if we can turn some of those ideas into art pieces reflecting the times,” read the project overview.

As of writing, Filipinos have submitted varying translations of the “The world is getting smaller” in local languages like Tagalog, Cebuano and Hiligaynon.

Just last week, Joseph called on Filipinos to support a similar project called "Poetry Around the World," asking to record the word "poetry" as translated in Filipino or Tagalog.

The 39-year-old has starred in critically-acclaimed and box office success films like 500 Days of Summer, Inception, Don Jon, Looper, 50/50 and more.

 

