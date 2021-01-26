Cougar? Sheryl Cruz says love knows no age

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso celebrities Sheryl Cruz and Jeric Gonzales both agreed that age doesn’t matter when it comes to love.

Sheryl said she doesn’t see anything wrong with the May-December love affair.

“Well, actually that is very… it’s a very challenging question to answer. But ako naman, from my point of view, since I already experienced being married and being out of a marriage, and being single, so it depends. It depends on your perspective as a person,” Sheryl said during a recent virtual press conference for their TV series "Magkaagaw."

“Kung ikaw nirerespeto mo siguro ang kapwa mo, kung ano ang nagpapaligaya sa kanila, huwag na nating isama kung ano 'yung mga red tape, o 'yung mga nakikita natin na pagtsitsismisan ka, or whatever… Kung ang emotions mo ang pinakaimportante dito, that you share with that person you connect with, I don’t see anything wrong with it,” she added.

Sheryl continued that as long as the couple are in the proper age, she doesn’t see anything wrong with that.

“For as long as you respect each other and you love each other, 'yun ‘yon. Keber kung ano ang sabihin ng iba. For me, for as long as both of you are of age, at wala kayong sinasaktang kahit sinong tao. I don’t really know about the others, pero kung ikaw naman ay nang-aagaw, ibang usapan na ‘yon,” she said.

“But if you are both willing to go in a relationship, I don’t think there is anything wrong with that. And for as long as both of you nga are free, and without any other relationship, o walang ibang involved na relationship sa inyo, and I guess you can freely express your love for each other, I don’t see anything wrong with that,” she added.

Jeric echoed Sheryl’s statement, saying that the most important thing in love is being happy despite the age gap.

“Sa tingin ko hindi. Katulad ng sinabi ni Miss She, it depends sa perspective ng tao talaga, e. Naniniwala kasi ako na hindi age, e. 'Pag na-in love ka sa isang tao, it doesn’t matter. Ang mahalaga du'n masaya ka, ‘tapos, ayun, nakita niyo 'yung mundo ng isa't isa, yung happiness ng isa't isa, nagkasundo kayo."

Sheryl was recently rumored to be carrying Jeric's child. The actress, however, denied the rumors.