Matteo Guidicelli on married life: ‘I super recommend it to everybody’

MANILA, Philippines — It’s been nine months since Matteo Guidicelli tied the knot in a surprise wedding, and for the actor-athlete, married life has been a “blessing every day.”

“Sobrang blessing. Maganda yung mga pinagdadaanan namin at sobrang thankful na nakahanap ako ng asawa na katulad ni Sarah (Geronimo),” the 30-year-old said in a recent virtual roundtable for Sun Life Philippines.

Told that he has the “longest honeymoon” in the country because just a few weeks after his wedding to the pop star, the country was placed under the COVID-19 lockdown, he said, “Of course, at the start, we got sad because we couldn’t travel, etc., etc. But come to think of it, aside from all the negative aspects this pandemic has brought upon us, we realized we are very, very blessed. And time with our families means so much more today than before.”

“There will come a time for that traveling stuff but as of now, we’re thankful for what we have,” he added.

Matteo also hopes he could still do a big church wedding with his wife. “Baka when the time is right. Hopefully, of course, yun talaga ang maganda. Kung may vaccine lahat,” he admitted.

For now, he said they’re making the most of their time learning more about and from each other — from finding common interests (they both love gardening while Sarah has been baking and is “super talented” at it, as Matteo put it), to handling conflicts and managing finances.

Matteo said he and Sarah have a nice balance when it comes to spending and budgeting. “I think making your partner, your wife, the happiest person is very important, but of course, they shouldn’t spoil each other. We should always have boundaries and not be OA with things. We have a nice balance together. If somebody overspends, somebody says something, ‘Love, ganito, dahan-dahan lang. We don’t need that or we need that.’”

One thing he also learned during this time is the importance of trust. “I think you and your partner should have complete transparency, not hiding anything, be black and white with things. In my case, I believe in two people synergizing, being one and becoming better people together. I really believe in sharing, what is mine is hers. If I go to work today, what I bring home is for my family, for my future.”

Another lesson as a “beginner” in married life is to start saving up right away. “Saving, investing and then having a good investment portfolio… how to get ready for the future, for your kids, for yourself or for your future home, whatever you like, you can discuss that and set that up perfectly for your needs for your family’s needs.”

They’re also financially stable and emotionally ready to welcome a new addition to the family. “If it happens next week, great! We’re trying. We’re just letting life move on and enjoying each other because we haven’t really spent time (together) in our boyfriend-girlfriend stage,” Matteo said.

“We’re not rushing anything. In God’s will, God’s time, it will happen. We just saw my sister give birth and it’s such a blessing, man. So much respect for women out there. I can’t wait to have our own in the future.”

Asked how many kids he wants, Matteo mused, “The more, the merrier.”

He also got to share tips on dealing with bumps in their newly-wedded life. “I think it’s very normal to have conflicts here and there. You wish you don’t have them but, I think, it’s normal to have them. What is important is that you just say, ‘It’s my fault (laughs).’ It does help!

“On a more serious note, you say that, ‘It’s my fault,’ and learn from your mistakes. You wanna be proactive all the time, you cannot dwell on the past, on the negative side, you have to be positive and proactive in growing one another, each other.

“It’s a learning experience for me every day. It’s hard to explain, but being married, I super recommend it to everybody out there, but you really have to find the right partner and the partner you trust.”

Meanwhile, Matteo is also open to work with and help our soldiers regarding financial education, especially that this segment is close to his heart being a second lieutenant in the military reserve force.

“The salaries of soldiers have increased because of the current administration but there are some soldiers, they’re earning more but they’re spending even more…,” Matteo said. “So, they really have to be financially educated and invest in places where your money will grow all the time.”

He also paid tribute to them for their work and rescue efforts during the country’s recent calamities. “They are heroes and every day, you know, talagang respeto ako sa kanila. They signed up for that. That’s their job. They’re there. They’re on the frontlines. They’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing. They don’t get to promote themselves or anything. They’re just there in the service of the Filipino people and kung ma picturan sila, it’s a plus factor. I actually feel very thankful and grateful for them for what they do.”