Stars use creativity to raise millions for Typhoon Ulysses victims

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities continue to help the victims of Typhoon Ulysses after the typhoon ravaged almost the entire Luzon.

Kapuso star Alden Richards held a gaming livestream through which he raised over P200,000 for the benefit of the typhoon victims.

Maraming salamat sa lahat ng nag donate. ???????? Patuloy po tayong tumulong sa abot ng ating makakaya sa mga nasalanta ng bagyo.



“Maraming salamat sa lahat ng nag-donate. Patuloy po tayong tumulong sa abot ng ating makakaya sa mga nasalanta ng bagyo. God bless and keep safe,” Alden said.

Kapuso actor Rocco Nacino also posted about heloping in his Instagram account.

“Sa mga Kapusong handang tumulong, nandito muli ang @gmakapusofoundationph para iparating ang tulong ng taong may gintong puso para sa mga nasalanta ang kabuhayan, tirahan at mga naulilang mahal sa buhay,” he said.

“Kaisa ang GMA Kapuso Foundation sa pag-abot ng tulong sa marami nating naapektuhang kababayan. Maraming Salamat, mga Kapuso! We can do this,” he added.

Kapuso actor David Licauco also pledged all profit from his online business As Nature Intended last weekend to be given to the victims.

“We pledge 100% of our profit this weekend to those affected by Typhoon Ulysses. Our brothers and sisters need our help now more than ever. We believe that a little help goes a long way,” David said.

Kapamilya TV host Bianca Gonzalez, meanwhile, reminded people who wanted to donate to be sure to give it to a legitimate organization.

“Please be careful bago kayo mag-donate. It's best kung trusted organization, madami din sa mga schools, kung kakilala ninyo mismo o magtanong sa mga kaibigan kung legit ito. Madami na ang na-scam din kaya mag-ingat,” she said.

League of Filipino Actors (AKTOR) has also helped typhoon victims.

“Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng nagpadala ng mga donasyon at nag-abot ng tulong. Kami po ay patuloy na tatanggap ng cash donations para sa mga susunod pang pangagailangan ng ating mga kababayang nasalanta,” AKTOR said in its Facebook page.

“Ang iba pang mga materyal na donasyon gaya ng damit, pagkain, gamot ay tatanggapin namin hanggang Martes, November 17, ng 6PM na lamang. Pagkatapos nito, anumang materyal na donasyon ay maaring idirekta na lamang sa aming partner organizations,” it added.

Juan Miguel Severo’s “Gaya Sa Pelikula,” which postponed its finale last Friday because of the typhoon, collected over P200,000 donations through their “Banlaw Session” to help the typhoon victims.

“Maraming salamat, neighbors! Because of you, we were able to raise P208,975.38 for the benefit of Tulong Kabataan, Angat Buhay, and Bahaghari and Gabriela,” Globe Studios wrote in its Facebook page.

Likewise, celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, together with their families and friends, joined the recovery efforts by repacking relief goods.

Meanwhile, actress KC Concepcion designed a jewelry line for the benefit of the typhoon victims.