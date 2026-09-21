Rayver Cruz hints at marriage plans with longtime love Julie Anne San Jose

Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz will headline their first-ever concert together titled "JulieVerse" on November 26, 2022.in Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose continue to draw questions about when they will take their longtime relationship to the next level.

With fans eagerly waiting for an engagement and wedding announcement, Rayver admitted that he understands why people are curious about their plans.

The actor-dancer, however, said he prefers to keep the details of his plans private, particularly when it comes to a possible marriage proposal.

“Alam ko marami nang naiinip. For me kasi, siyempre ‘yung preparation nun, mas gusto kong personal muna. Malalaman naman nila ‘yung tamang timing. Open-book naman kaming dalawa,” Rayver told “24 Oras.”

Rayver also emphasized that he does not want to make major decisions simply because of pressure from other people.

“Ayaw mo naman na gagawin mo dahil nape-pressure ka, ‘di ba? Si Lord ang nakakaalam ng lahat ng ’yan. Grabe rin kasi ’yung respect ko sa mga magulang niya,” he said.

He declined to reveal details about his plans, saying he wants the proposal to remain a surprise for Julie Anne.

“Pero this one thing I can say for sure, huwag silang mag-alala kasi doon naman papunta ’yan,” Rayver said.

The actor also expressed his certainty about spending the rest of his life with Julie Anne.

“Sobrang mahal ko ’yung taong ’yun. Alam kong siya na ’yung makakasama ko habambuhay,” he added.

RELATED: Julie Anne San Jose joins Josh Groban for 'Both Sides Now' duet