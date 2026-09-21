^

Entertainment

Rayver Cruz hints at marriage plans with longtime love Julie Anne San Jose

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 21, 2026 | 11:48am
Rayver Cruz hints at marriage plans with longtime love Julie Anne San Jose
Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz will headline their first-ever concert together titled "JulieVerse" on November 26, 2022.in Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City.
GMA Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose continue to draw questions about when they will take their longtime relationship to the next level.

With fans eagerly waiting for an engagement and wedding announcement, Rayver admitted that he understands why people are curious about their plans.

The actor-dancer, however, said he prefers to keep the details of his plans private, particularly when it comes to a possible marriage proposal.

“Alam ko marami nang naiinip. For me kasi, siyempre ‘yung preparation nun, mas gusto kong personal muna. Malalaman naman nila ‘yung tamang timing. Open-book naman kaming dalawa,” Rayver told “24 Oras.”

Rayver also emphasized that he does not want to make major decisions simply because of pressure from other people.

“Ayaw mo naman na gagawin mo dahil nape-pressure ka, ‘di ba? Si Lord ang nakakaalam ng lahat ng ’yan. Grabe rin kasi ’yung respect ko sa mga magulang niya,” he said.

He declined to reveal details about his plans, saying he wants the proposal to remain a surprise for Julie Anne.

“Pero this one thing I can say for sure, huwag silang mag-alala kasi doon naman papunta ’yan,” Rayver said.

The actor also expressed his certainty about spending the rest of his life with Julie Anne.

“Sobrang mahal ko ’yung taong ’yun. Alam kong siya na ’yung makakasama ko habambuhay,” he added.

RELATEDJulie Anne San Jose joins Josh Groban for 'Both Sides Now' duet

JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE

RAYVER CRUZ
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
How Filipino creativity elevates DreamWorks Animation's progress
play
Exclusive

How Filipino creativity elevates DreamWorks Animation's progress

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Filipino influences are playing a big part in DreamWorks' progress as an animation studio.
Entertainment
fbtw
Directors hail 'blessed' Filipino cast of DreamWorks flick 'Forgotten Island'

Directors hail 'blessed' Filipino cast of DreamWorks flick 'Forgotten Island'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Joel Crawfrord praised the "blessed" cast who "brought their own talent and experiences" above what...
Entertainment
fbtw
Robin Padilla reiterates no plans to run again, floats allies as VP options

Robin Padilla reiterates no plans to run again, floats allies as VP options

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Robin Padilla doubled down on his intention not to run for public office again.
Entertainment
fbtw
Katherine Luna hopes to sustain showbiz comeback for her eight children

Katherine Luna hopes to sustain showbiz comeback for her eight children

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 2 days ago
Award-winning indie actress Katherine Luna is hoping that her showbiz career will continue to flourish following her comeback...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Chiu's sister Lakam receives multiple raps for P44-million qualified theft case

Kim Chiu's sister Lakam receives multiple raps for P44-million qualified theft case

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
The qualified theft case Kim Chiu filed against her sister Lakam has escalated after legal authorities charged the latter...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
K-pop fans get up close with their favorite boy groups in VR experience in Quezon City

K-pop fans get up close with their favorite boy groups in VR experience in Quezon City

By Josiah Antonio | 1 day ago
K-pop fans are in for a treat, as they can get up close with their favorite boy groups with the recently launched VR exhibition...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Bongga Ka, &rsquo;Day!&rsquo;: Atasha Muhlach proves naysayers wrong as Annie Batungbakal

‘Bongga Ka, ’Day!’: Atasha Muhlach proves naysayers wrong as Annie Batungbakal

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
After facing online bashing in the weeks leading up to her first lead role in a musical, Atasha Muhlach got to prove the naysayers...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lawyer Ed Chico sets pre-Christmas comedy show

Lawyer Ed Chico sets pre-Christmas comedy show

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Political humor and jokes just deemed legal take center stage in Ed Chico's "Laugh Control."
Entertainment
fbtw
Janine Gutierrez leads Netflix horror-mystery series 'Balaraw'

Janine Gutierrez leads Netflix horror-mystery series 'Balaraw'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Janine Gutierrez responds to mysterious calls and finds herself on the titular island in "Balaraw."
Entertainment
fbtw
Meryl Streep to voice Aslan in new 'Narnia' films, confirms Greta Gerwig

Meryl Streep to voice Aslan in new 'Narnia' films, confirms Greta Gerwig

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Bow down to Meryl Streep.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with