Soft tennisâ€™ Catindig, Manalac deliver Philippinesâ€™ first Nagoya Asian Games medal

Soft tennis’ Catindig, Manalac deliver Philippines’ first Nagoya Asian Games medal

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines bagged its first medal of the 2026 Asian Games after settling for a bronze in the soft tennis event Sunday morning at the Higashiyama Park Tennis Center.

The Philippines, already assured of a third place finish, fell against reigning Asian Games champion Japan, 2-0, to bag the bronze medal.

In the first match of the team event, Kiho Miyamae and Rio Maeda drubbed Princess Catindig and Noelle Manalac, 4-0, 4-1, 4-2, 4-0 and 4-1, to take the 1-0 lead.

And in the second match, Ayaka Iwakura overpowered Cristy Sanosa, 4-0, 4-1, 4-2 and 4-2, to help Japan reach the final round.

Still, it was a historic medal for the Philippines in soft tennis, being the first-ever Asian Games medal for the country in the sport.

The Philippines finished the group play with a 2-1 win-loss record, after wins over Mongolia and Thailand before falling against Chinese Taipei.