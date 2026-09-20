^

Sports

Soft tennis’ Catindig, Manalac deliver Philippines’ first Nagoya Asian Games medal

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 20, 2026 | 9:43am
Soft tennisâ€™ Catindig, Manalac deliver Philippinesâ€™ first Nagoya Asian Games medal

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines bagged its first medal of the 2026 Asian Games after settling for a bronze in the soft tennis event Sunday morning at the Higashiyama Park Tennis Center. 

The Philippines, already assured of a third place finish, fell against reigning Asian Games champion Japan, 2-0, to bag the bronze medal. 

In the first match of the team event, Kiho Miyamae and Rio Maeda drubbed Princess Catindig and Noelle Manalac, 4-0, 4-1, 4-2, 4-0 and 4-1, to take the 1-0 lead.

And in the second match, Ayaka Iwakura overpowered Cristy Sanosa, 4-0, 4-1, 4-2 and 4-2, to help Japan reach the final round.

Still, it was a historic medal for the Philippines in soft tennis, being the first-ever Asian Games medal for the country in the sport. 

The Philippines finished the group play with a 2-1 win-loss record, after wins over Mongolia and Thailand before falling against Chinese Taipei.

ASIAN GAMES

SOFT TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pinoys all in for Eala

Pinoys all in for Eala

By Nelson Beltran | 4 days ago
 They’re all in. PSC. POC. PHILTA. The Senate. All behind Alex Eala.
Sports
fbtw
World Chess Olympiad: Filipinos down Syrians to stay unbeaten

World Chess Olympiad: Filipinos down Syrians to stay unbeaten

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The Philippines smashed Syria, 3.5-.5, to remain undefeated and keep its chances of finishing in the top 10 afloat after two...
Sports
fbtw
Lady chessers still unbeaten

Lady chessers still unbeaten

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The Philippines smashed Syria, 3.5-.5, to remain undefeated and keep its chances of finishing in the top 10 afloat after two...
Sports
fbtw
MMA bets are battle-ready

MMA bets are battle-ready

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Three Baguio fighters are locked and loaded to make a splash in the debut of mixed martial arts at the Inae Sports Center...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons rip Eagles; Bulldogs bounce back

Maroons rip Eagles; Bulldogs bounce back

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
University of the Philippines ripped Ateneo, 94-75, to seize the solo lead in the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcial in race vs time for Asiad

Marcial in race vs time for Asiad

By Nelson Beltran | 11 hours ago
All eyes will be on two rings today – one in Temecula and one here.
Sports
fbtw
5150 Triathlon fires off in Samal

5150 Triathlon fires off in Samal

11 hours ago
Eryk Omandam and Natasha Doromal-Lim return to Samal Island today chasing back-to-back titles, but the defending champions...
Sports
fbtw
Pinays bow to Hungarians

Pinays bow to Hungarians

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The Philippines couldn’t cash in on its chances versus 18th seed Hungary and suffered a heartbreaking 1.5-2.5 defeat...
Sports
fbtw

Golden eight

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
The Philippines hasn’t collected more than four gold medals in the last 15 editions of the Asian Games or since a haul of seven mints in 1962.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with