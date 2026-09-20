How Filipino creativity elevates DreamWorks Animation's progress

MANILA, Philippines — DreamWorks Animation is marking a notable shift in its animation design and characterization, and Filipino influences are playing a part in that progress.

The studio first entered the market with early releases "Antz," "The Prince of Egypt," and "The Road to El Dorado," but arguably its pop culture-defining hit was the "Shrek" franchise that began at the turn of the millenium.

Since then, the company has released franchises for "Madagascar," "Kung Fu Panda," "How to Train Your Dragon," and "Trolls," each to varying degress of success alongside one-part features.

Next on the theatrical line is "Forgotten Island" helmed by longtime DreamWorks artists and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" directors Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado.

What makes the upcoming film so special is that it is inspired by Filipino culture, mythology, and folklore. It is also borrows from the real-life friendship between the Filipino-American Mercado and Crawford, whose wife is Filipina.

It's a daunting task to follow the footsteps of well-received and award-winning predecessors. However, recent releases like "The Wild Robot" and even "The Last Wish" can serve as indication to the direction DreamWorks is heading.

Related: Directors say 'Forgotten Island' platform to tell Filipino story

Philstar.com exclusively spoke with Crawford and Mercado to discuss how Filipino creativity factored in the pioneering animation studio's improvement.

Mercado began by stating his belief that DreamWork's progress is elevated by Filipino artistry, not just by the community sharing its stories and making their voices heard but also to inspire other cultures to step up.

"I want to hear everybody's story, we always talk about how 'rising tides raise all ships,'" he said. "I think together we can tell very beautiful, personal stories and amazing filmmaking."

Crawford elaborated on the special opportunity "Forgotten Island" had to play with different animation styles, including 2D animation, which was contributed by the Quezon City-based Snipple Animation.

While the movie heavily makes use of 3D animation, flat 2D styles are used in individual storytelling formats and exaggerated moments by characters.

The director credited the local animators in Snipple for inspiring the film's crew and for much of how the project has been received so far.

Related: Directors break down Filipino-inspired animation in 'Forgotten Island'

He even compared the collaboration to his working relationship and real-life friendship with Mercado.

The filmmakers first worked together as storyboard artists on "Kung Fu Panda 2" 15 years ago and have been quite the dynamic duo ever since.

"That was the experience and joy working with Snipple, it was amazing," Crawford added.

Mercado ended by recalling how emotional he got upon entering Snipple's office for the first time last year as — in all his years working in animation. He had never seen a studio full of Filipino animators and artists, and for him it was incredible to witness.

"Forgotten Island" follows best friends Raissa and Jo (Liza Soberano and H.E.R.) stranded on the titular mystical island Nakali filled with aswangs as told by the latter's grandmother (Dolly de Leon).

Also in the voice cast are Lea Salonga, Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy, Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto, Filipino-American actress Amielynn Abellera, Dave Franco, Jenny Slate, and Ronny Chieng.

The movie goes wide in Philippine cinemas beginning September 23.

RELATED: 'Forgotten Island' co-director Joel Crawford dedicates film to Filipino wife