^

Headlines

CICC appeals to tech experts, hacking communities to protect youth from dark web dangers

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 20, 2026 | 2:22pm
CICC appeals to tech experts, hacking communities to protect youth from dark web dangers
Police forensic experts sift through the scene of the deadly gun rampage on Sept. 18, 2026, inside a school campus in Banga, South Cotabato.
Philstar.com / John Unson

MANILA, Philippines — The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) has appealed to various information and communications technology (ICT) and hacking communities to collaborate with the government in protecting Filipino youth from the dangers of the dark web and preventing further tragic incidents.

In a DZBB interview on Sunday, September 20, CICC Executive Director Undersecretary Renato Paraiso acknowledged that the government has limitations in its current capabilities and urged tech-savvy individuals to step forward and help bridge these gaps.

"Sa ating mga kapatid, sa ating mga kasamahan, sa ating mga kaibigan sa mga iba't-ibang mga ICT communities, hacking communities, computer forums, kung may alam kayo or may access dito, mag-come forward kayo," Paraiso said. 

(To our brothers and sisters, to our colleagues, to our friends in various ICT communities, hacking communities, and computer forums, if you know anything or have access to this, please come forward.)

"Magtulong-tulong tayo para sa ating mga kabataan. Please come forward. We don't need another incident like this, not at the expense of another child's life,” he added.

(Let’s help each other for the youth. Please come forward. We don't need another incident like this, not at the expense of another child's life.)

The appeal comes amid rising concerns over the "dark web," a hidden layer of the internet that is inaccessible through standard web browsers and requires specialized applications, skills and knowledge to access. 

According to Paraiso, these underground forums serve as platforms where hacking communities, illegal firearms sellers and anonymous groups interact

Penetrating these exclusive online spaces to monitor potential threats is highly difficult. Paraiso explained that while surface-level monitoring tools are available, deeper intelligence work is necessary because gaining the credentials and trust required to enter these forums can take years.

“More importantly, the intelligence work that needs to go behind it kasi it takes years before you get credentials para pagkatiwalaan ka to be let inside these forums or communities, Paraiso said. 

(More importantly, the intelligence work that needs to go behind it, because it takes years before you get credentials to be trusted enough to be let inside these forums or communities.)

On September 19, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said that the 14-year-old student who opened fire at a school in South Cotabato was heavily involved in activities on the “deep dark web.” The shooting incident left three people dead, including the shooter.

“Upon investigation, he was heavily into the deep dark web. He was into the deep dark web, which influenced him,” Remulla said in a press briefing on Saturday, September 19.

“According to his phone, he left several notes detailing his depression at tuloy-tuloy ito,” he added.

CICC

CYBERCRIME INVESTIGATION AND COORDINATING CENTER

DARK WEB

DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT

DILG

HACKERS

SCHOOL SHOOTING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
More time needed to resolve impeach vote threshold

More time needed to resolve impeach vote threshold

By EJ Macababbad | 15 hours ago
The impeachment court trying Vice President Sara Duterte may defer resolving the voting threshold question to give senators...
Headlines
fbtw
Next witness to testify on Sara business interests, government deals

Next witness to testify on Sara business interests, government deals

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
The House prosecution panel is preparing witnesses to testify on Vice President Sara Duterte’s declared business interests,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Deep dark web&rsquo; influenced South Cotabato school shooter &mdash; DILG

‘Deep dark web’ influenced South Cotabato school shooter — DILG

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 23 hours ago
The student who opened fire at Banga National High School in South Cotabato had been heavily involved in activities on the...
Headlines
fbtw
South Cotabato school shooter used DepEd employee father&rsquo;s gun

South Cotabato school shooter used DepEd employee father’s gun

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
A Grade 9 student who opened fire at Banga National High School in South Cotabato used his father’s firearm, Interior...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos has no plans to resign &ndash; Palace

President Marcos has no plans to resign – Palace

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
President Marcos has no plans of stepping down, Malacañang said yesterday, after the camp of Vice President Sara Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;No justification for China&rsquo;s ship ramming&rsquo;

‘No justification for China’s ship ramming’

By Michael Punongbayan | 15 hours ago
The ramming by a China Coast Guard ship of a Philippine civilian vessel can never be justified, according to the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
How modern tech aids Philippines disaster preparedness

How modern tech aids Philippines disaster preparedness

By EJ Macababbad | 15 hours ago
Modern technology is increasingly aiding disaster preparedness in the Philippines, with the Department of Science and Technology advancing...
Headlines
fbtw
Sec. Remulla delays trip to France

Sec. Remulla delays trip to France

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla is delaying his trip to France to block the asylum bid of former lawmaker Zaldy Co.
Headlines
fbtw
Romualdez camp: Ex-speaker not a corruption mastermind

Romualdez camp: Ex-speaker not a corruption mastermind

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
The camp of former Speaker Martin Romualdez insisted that he is not the so-called mastermind of the flood control corruption...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with