Kim Chiuâ€™s sister Lakambini arrested over qualified theft case

Kim Chiu’s sister Lakambini arrested over qualified theft case

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities have arrested Kim Chiu’s sister, Lakambini “Lakam” Chiu, in connection with a qualified theft case filed by the actress and TV host.

According to reports, Lakam was arrested on Sunday, September 20 in Barangay Wack Wack, Mandaluyong City, by operatives of the Quezon City Police District.

The Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 84 issued a warrant for her arrest in connection with 124 counts of qualified theft filed by Kim.

The case stemmed from the alleged taking of corporate funds from House of Little Bunny Philippines, Inc. (HOLB), a company owned by Kim and Lakam.

The court set Lakam’s bail at P5.838 million for her temporary liberty.

Based on the court’s resolution, there was sufficient basis to charge Lakam with 124 counts of qualified theft involving a total of P44,396,331.65.

Kim filed the case against Lakam in December 2025 after allegedly discovering financial discrepancies in their business.

Kim’s lawyer previously said that Lakam was involved in the company’s management and was the one who knew and ran the business.

Lakam is currently being held at the Police Station 10 custodial facility while awaiting a commitment order from the court.

In a previous statement, Kim said filing the case against her sister was a difficult decision.

“The decision did not come easily. It is one of the most painful steps I have ever taken in my life,” she said.

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