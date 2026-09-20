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Directors hail 'blessed' Filipino cast of DreamWorks flick 'Forgotten Island'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 20, 2026 | 9:20am
Directors hail 'blessed' Filipino cast of DreamWorks flick 'Forgotten Island'
From left: "Forgotten Island" stars Liza Soberano, Dolly de Leon, Lea Salonga, and H.E.R.
Manila International Film Festival

MANILA, Philippines — "Forgotten Island" features a Filipino main cast, and for the film's directors, they got everyone they wanted for the milestone project.

The DreamWorks Animation feature is inspired by Filipino culture, mythology, and folklore, so naturally the voice cast were dominated by actors with Filipino backgrounds.

Filipino-Americans Liza Soberano and H.E.R. (whose real name is Gabrielle Sarmiento Wilson) top the bill as two best friends stranded on the titular mystical island Nakali.

In supporting roles are Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto, Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy, Filipino-American actress Amielynn Abellera, and representing homegrown Filipinos are award-winning actresses Lea Salonga and Dolly de Leon.

Philstar.com spoke to directors Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado, the latter also a Filipino-American, in an exclusive interview and asked if there were any other actors they were hoping to tap.

Mercado said they got "everyone we wanted," while Crawford lamented how the movie was shorter than they he had hoped because they wanted to include more stories and characters.

Related: Directors break down Filipino-inspired animation in 'Forgotten Island'

"There were so many things in mythology, additional characters we could have written [where] we would want more actors," Crawford added.

Still, the director praised the "blessed" cast who "brought their own talent and experiences" above what he and Mercado could have pictured.

Mercado reiterated that they prioritzed getting Liza, H.E.R., and Lea, even labelling them the "pillars of an amazing cast."

"We could fill it out from there, that's where the heart is — the friendship of Jo and Raissam," Mercado ended, referring to H.E.R. and Liza's characters.

"Forgotten Island" goes wide in Philippine cinemas beginning September 23, with sneak screenings on September 19 and 20.

RELATED: 'Forgotten Island' co-director Joel Crawford dedicates film to Filipino wife

DOLLY DE LEON

DREAMWORKS

DREAMWORKS ANIMATION

FILIPINO SPOTLIGHT

GABRIELLE WILSON

H.E.R.

JO KOY

LEA SALONGA

LIZA SOBERANO

MANNY JACINTO
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