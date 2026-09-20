Cyber vigilance efforts ramp up as GCash IPO expected to draw first-time investors

MANILA, Philippines — The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) is expected to play an important role in protecting first-time Filipino investors from cyber scams.

This comes amid the Philippine Stock Exchange-approved initial public offering of Mynt, the parent company of GCash, which will potentially bring millions of Filipinos into the Philippine capital market.

CICC Executive Director Atty. Renato “Aboy” Paraiso said the growing use of digital financial platforms requires stronger government-industry cooperation to ensure that Filipinos entering the digital economy are also protected from cybercriminals.

“Cybersecurity is not the responsibility of the government alone — it requires strong collaboration with industry leaders like GCash,” Paraiso said in an earlier CICC-GCash partnership, underscoring the need for coordinated efforts to protect users of digital financial services.

The Mynt IPO could become a significant retail-investor event as millions of Filipinos familiar with GCash gain an opportunity to participate in the stock market through digital channels.

But greater accessibility also creates another risk, according to the CICC chief. “Scammers could exploit first-time investors who are unfamiliar with stock-market transactions by impersonating GCash, Mynt, brokers, regulators or other legitimate institutions.”

The CICC’s role is not to conduct securities KYC or determine who may buy shares — functions handled by financial institutions and securities regulators - but to help detect, prevent and pursue cybercriminal activity targeting investors.

This distinction is reportedly important as KYC establishes the identity of legitimate investors, while cybersecurity measures help protect them from being deceived by impostors.

Paraiso said that potential scams could include fake GCash or Mynt IPO websites, fraudulent social-media pages, bogus “IPO agents,” phishing messages, malicious QR codes and offers promising guaranteed allocations or exclusive access to shares.

He emphasized that the risk could be greater for Filipinos who are familiar with GCash as a digital wallet but are buying stocks for the first time.

The concern is reportedly not merely hypothetical. Mynt has previously warned the public about unauthorized and fraudulent offers involving its shares, highlighting the need for investors to distinguish official IPO channels from scams.

Paraiso has also urged public vigilance against digital fraud. The CICC operates its 24/7 Action Center 1326 for complaints and incident reports, while CICC data showed that consumer fraud accounted for 35% of complaints received by its Cybercrime Complaint Center in 2025, making it the most reported cybercrime category.

For the GCash IPO, this cyber-protection framework could become particularly relevant as stock investing reaches Filipinos who may be entering the capital market for the first time.

CICC-GCash cooperation could include monitoring fraudulent websites and social-media accounts, facilitating the reporting and takedown of impersonation schemes, and giving the public simple guidance on how to verify legitimate IPO channels.

Existing cooperation between the two organizations provides a foundation for such preventive measures, including information sharing, incident response and efforts to identify and block unauthorized actors involved in fraudulent digital activity.

The continuing evolution of phishing and “quishing” scams — using fake QR codes and imitation websites — also underscores the need for vigilance.

For prospective IPO investors, the basic protection message is straightforward: use only officially identified channels, never disclose an OTP, MPIN or password, and be wary of anyone promising guaranteed shares, guaranteed returns or special IPO access.

The CICC’s role would therefore complement, rather than replace, the regulatory and KYC safeguards surrounding the IPO. (Contributed story)