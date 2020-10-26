Lemonon tea: Sandra claims to expose 'truth' behind Miss Universe Philippines 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) 2020 candidate Sandra Lemonon from Taguig City is not yet done speaking the "truth" behind the pageant.

In her Instagram account, Sandra posted on her IG story since yesterday that she has nothing to be afraid of because she has clear conscience.

"Only people without a clear conscience should be afraid of truth," Sandra wrote.

"Only people without a clear conscience should be afraid of truth," Sandra wrote.

"Defensive Behavior Is a barrier for communication. Sweet dreams," she added.

Earlier, Sandra posted a screenshot of a fan saying that Sandra lost to Catriona Gray twice but she never spoke about injustices in the past.

"Sandra Lemonon lost to Catriona Gray twice & she never mentioned any injustices and unfair treatment in the past," the fan wrote.

"Therefore, there's really something wrong that made her speak up not only for herself, but also for other contestants," the fan added.

Sandra captioned the post with "Soon."

It can be recalled that Lemonon first made waves at the 2018 Binibining Pilipinas pageant when she was unable to answer the question about the geovernment's "Build, Build, Build" program, but was praised for her honesty and confidence.

“What are your insights on the government’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ program?” Megawide Construction Chairman Edgar Saavedra, one of the pageant's judges, asked Sandra, to which she replied: “The insights of the government’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ program. Actually, I studied so much for this Q&A, but suddenly that’s something that I really don’t know much about. But, at least I’m here trying to answer a good question. Thank you!”

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo's win was tarnished with allegations after Sandra posted on her social media about spilling "tea."

"It’s time to be honest and speak facts," Sandra said in her Instagram stories since yesterday.

While Sandra was trending on Twitter following the pageant yesterday morning, MUP organization National Director Shamcey Supsup posted on her Instagram story: "To bear defeat with dignity, to accept criticism with poise, to receive honors with humility -- these are the marks of a true QUEEN."

Sandra, meanwhile, posted on her Instagram story: "Accepting defeat graciously is one of many mark of being a queen... But what you forgot to say Is that REAL queens Play FAIR don't CHEAT."

Shamcey Supsup-Lee (left) and Sandra Lemonon via Instagram

According to Sandra, she is just "gathering all my strength to speak UP And share the truth."

She said she is going to make the expose because "All I want is for us to improve for the next batch of ladies who will be in our shoes and I do not want them to face what we did because we can do better and DESERVE BETTER."

According to Sandra, she is just "gathering all my strength to speak UP And share the truth."

Some internet users accused Rabiya as among the contestants that allegedly broke pageant rules after they allegedly brought their own glam team at the pageant.

"Insiders" also alleged that veteran beauty queens were irritated with Rabiya after she said that she's up for the challenge even though winners of different pageants were her rivals.

"But then, I am here. I am up for the challenge," Rabiya was quoted as saying.

