KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Lemonon tea: Sandra claims to expose 'truth' behind Miss Universe Philippines 2020
In this March 18, 2018 photo, Sandra Lemonon takes the stage to answer the pageant question at Binibining Pilipinas 2018.
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
Lemonon tea: Sandra claims to expose 'truth' behind Miss Universe Philippines 2020
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 26, 2020 - 2:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) 2020 candidate Sandra Lemonon from Taguig City is not yet done speaking the "truth" behind the pageant. 

In her Instagram account, Sandra posted on her IG story since yesterday that she has nothing to be afraid of because she has clear conscience. 

 

Screenshots of Sandra Lemonon's Instagram stories about MUP.
Sandra Lemonon via Instagram

 

"Only people without a clear conscience should be afraid of truth," Sandra wrote.  

"Defensive Behavior Is a barrier for communication. Sweet dreams," she added. 

Earlier, Sandra posted a screenshot of a fan saying that Sandra lost to Catriona Gray twice but she never spoke about injustices in the past. 

"Sandra Lemonon lost to Catriona Gray twice & she never mentioned any injustices and unfair treatment in the past," the fan wrote. 

"Therefore, there's really something wrong that made her speak up not only for herself, but also for other contestants," the fan added. 

Sandra captioned the post with "Soon."

It can be recalled that Lemonon first made waves at the 2018 Binibining Pilipinas pageant when she was unable to answer the question about the geovernment's "Build, Build, Build" program, but was praised for her honesty and confidence.

“What are your insights on the government’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ program?” Megawide Construction Chairman Edgar Saavedra, one of the pageant's judges, asked Sandra, to which she replied: “The insights of the government’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ program. Actually, I studied so much for this Q&A, but suddenly that’s something that I really don’t know much about. But, at least I’m here trying to answer a good question. Thank you!”

Related: FULL TEXT: Binibining Pilipinas 2018 Top 15 finalists’ Q&A

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo's win was tarnished with allegations after Sandra posted on her social media about spilling "tea."

"It’s time to be honest and speak facts," Sandra said in her Instagram stories since yesterday.

While Sandra was trending on Twitter following the pageant yesterday morning, MUP organization National Director Shamcey Supsup posted on her Instagram story: "To bear defeat with dignity, to accept criticism with poise, to receive honors with humility -- these are the marks of a true QUEEN." 

Sandra, meanwhile, posted on her Instagram story: "Accepting defeat graciously is one of many mark of being a queen... But what you forgot to say Is that REAL queens Play FAIR don't CHEAT."

Screenshots of Instagram stories by MUP National Director Shamcey Supsup-Lee (left) and Sandra Lemonon.
Shamcey Supsup-Lee (left) and Sandra Lemonon via Instagram

 

According to Sandra, she is just "gathering all my strength to speak UP And share the truth."

She said she is going to make the expose because "All I want is for us to improve for the next batch of ladies who will be in our shoes and I do not want them to face what we did because we can do better and DESERVE BETTER."

Screenshots of Sandra Lemonon's Instagram stories about MUP.
Sandra Lemonon via Instagram

 

Some internet users accused Rabiya as among the contestants that allegedly broke pageant rules after they allegedly brought their own glam team at the pageant. 

"Insiders" also alleged that veteran beauty queens were irritated with Rabiya after she said that she's up for the challenge even though winners of different pageants were her rivals. 

"But then, I am here. I am up for the challenge," Rabiya was quoted as saying. 

RELATED: ‘The best president we never had’: Iloilo’s Rabiya Mateo wins Miss Universe Philippines 2020 with homage to Miriam Santiago

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘The best president we never had’: Iloilo’s Rabiya Mateo wins Miss Universe Philippines 2020 with homage to Miriam Santiago
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
It can be recalled that the late senator Defensor-Santiago, who died of cancer in 2016, was among Pres. Rodrigo Duterte’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Korina fully recharged
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
‘I am very, very self-suffi cient. I don’t ask for any help from Mar.’
Entertainment
fbfb
Sponsored
Judy Ann Santos shares ‘new normal’ parenting tips for healthy, happy kids
By Euden Valdez | 6 days ago
But despite the tough situation we’re all in, mom Judy Ann makes sure that her kids, especially her youngest Luna, grow...
Entertainment
fbfb
Raffy Tulfo gives advice to Super Tekla, partner over sexual abuse issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Veteran broadcaster Raffy Tulfo gave his opinion on the ongoing battle between Kapuso comedian Super Tekla and Tekla's partner...
Entertainment
fbfb
Christmas 2020 will definitely be more austere
By Pat-P Daza | 15 hours ago
Two weeks ago, I took out the Christmas décor from storage and began to decorate my home so I could start feeling the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Diana: Three is enough
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
It was postpartum depression but Diana Zubiri didn’t know it. It happened after she gave birth last Sept. 14 to her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Tia Dely Magpayo’s 100th birthday & La Bella Filipina
By Danny Dolor | 1 day ago
Come Oct. 29, Tia Dely Magpayo, the First Lady of Radio, is celebrating her 100th birthday.
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Sign Off the Cruise’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
NEWS: Sangkatutak na cruise ships ang ipinahinga!
Entertainment
fbfb
Big Boss forays into the Netflix Phl world
By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
GMA 7’s Descendants of the Sun Philippines is a welcome addition to the existing Netflix Philippines content as it premieres...
Entertainment
fbfb
'There's still hope': Kim Chiu says on 'PBB' hopefuls who called for ABS-CBN shutdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu reacted on the people who are in favor of the ABS-CBN shutdown but now are auditioning for the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with