Miss Bohol is on a roll: Miss Universe Philippines 2020 preliminary winners named

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Bohol Pauline Amelinckx dominated the special awards at the preliminary competition of the first ever Miss Universe Philippines pageant held in Baguio Country Club this morning.

Out of nine special awards, the Filipino-Belgian model bagged four: Miss Cream Silk, Downy Sweetheart Award, Miss Cetaphil Sun and Most Beautiful Face Award.

Days before the preliminaries, Pauline trended on YouTube and became a top Twitter topic for nailing every question with confidence at the preliminary question and answer portion.

Because of these, many pageant fans believe Pauline has a spot in the top 15 that is determined through the preliminary competition that showcased national costume, swimsuit and evening gown.

Crowned Miss JCI Philippines 2017 and Miss Global Beauty Queen Philippines 2018 by Mutya Ng Pilipinas, Amelinckx was Miss Bohol 2017, where her first runner-up was Gazini Ganados, the reigning Miss Universe Philippines who will crown her successor during the finals on October 25.

Here are the rest of the special award winners:

Miss MG Philippines: Miss Quezon City Michele Gumabao

Best in National Costume: Miss Mandaue Lou Dominique Piczon

Miss Photogenic: Miss Cebu City Tracy Maureen Perez

Best in Swimsuit: Miss Iloilo City Rabiya Mateo

Best in Evening Gown: Miss Parañaque Maria Ysabella Ysmael

