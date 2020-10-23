KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Miss Bohol is on a roll: Miss Universe Philippines 2020 preliminary winners named
Miss Bohol Pauline Amelinckx
Pauline Amelinckx via Instagram
Miss Bohol is on a roll: Miss Universe Philippines 2020 preliminary winners named
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - October 23, 2020 - 11:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Bohol Pauline Amelinckx dominated the special awards at the preliminary competition of the first ever Miss Universe Philippines pageant held in Baguio Country Club this morning.

Out of nine special awards, the Filipino-Belgian model bagged four: Miss Cream Silk, Downy Sweetheart Award, Miss Cetaphil Sun and Most Beautiful Face Award.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It has all come to this moment. Very soon we will have @themissuniverseph Coronation Night. I am lost for words. The support I have received has been overwhelming. Maka happy jud. Its been so uplifting to read all the messages of love and support. From High School friends, College Friends, colleagues, family and of course my fellow Bol-anons ???? Thank you for reaching out, for believing in me and for being such a force which carried me through this entire journey. I hope i make you all proud. The coronation will be televised on Oct. 25, 9am on GMA. I hope you can keep your fingers crossed for me and keep me in your prayers for Bohol's victory. May the stars align for your Boholana-Belgian ???????????? BEHOLD BOHOL! ????: @rxandy Art: @klpotente Hair: @jonaxlucas Make Up: @theleiponce Styling: @mikeeandrei #PaulineAmelinckx #TheBoholanaBelgian #PAULINCKX #bohol #boholana #MUPhBohol #RLBOHOL #PhenomenalWoman #Thefilipinoisphenomenal #MissUniversePhilippines #MissUniversePhilippines2020 #ReadyfortheUniverse

A post shared by Pauline C. Amelinckx (@paulineamelinckx) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I have worked hard to take care of my body and keep it strong. Over the years, and especially recently, I have received many comments from strangers saying that I'm still too big, that I need to go on a diet, or that my body is not fit to be a beauty queen. I used to be affected by it and feel bad about myself. But I realized some time ago that other people's opinions don't define me and that I shouldn't try to fit a mold. I am my own mold and I am healthy and happy ???????????? #PaulineAmelinckx #TheBoholanaBelgian #PAULINCKX #MUPhBohol #boholana #RLBOHOL #MissUniversePhilippines #MissUniversePhilippines2020 #ReadyfortheUniverse #PhenomenalWoman #Thefilipinoisphenomenal

A post shared by Pauline C. Amelinckx (@paulineamelinckx) on

 

Days before the preliminaries, Pauline trended on YouTube and became a top Twitter topic for nailing every question with confidence at the preliminary question and answer portion.

Because of these, many pageant fans believe Pauline has a spot in the top 15 that is determined through the preliminary competition that showcased national costume, swimsuit and evening gown.

Crowned Miss JCI Philippines 2017 and Miss Global Beauty Queen Philippines 2018 by Mutya Ng Pilipinas, Amelinckx was Miss Bohol 2017, where her first runner-up was Gazini Ganados, the reigning Miss Universe Philippines who will crown her successor during the finals on October 25.

Here are the rest of the special award winners:

Miss MG Philippines: Miss Quezon City Michele Gumabao
Best in National Costume: Miss Mandaue Lou Dominique Piczon
Miss Photogenic: Miss Cebu City Tracy Maureen Perez
Best in Swimsuit: Miss Iloilo City Rabiya Mateo
Best in Evening Gown: Miss Parañaque Maria Ysabella Ysmael

RELATED: First-ever Miss Universe Philippines pageant will be both traditional, virtual

Miss Universe Philippines explains design behind crown for 2020 pageant

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Exclusive
Raffy Tulfo gives advice to Super Tekla, partner over sexual abuse issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran broadcaster Raffy Tulfo gave his opinion on the ongoing battle between Kapuso comedian Super Tekla and Tekla's partner...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kris Aquino, Herbert Bautista argue about past relationship anew
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino slammed former boyfriend Herbert Bautista, saying that he didn’t fight...
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano, Catriona Gray receive warning from AFP official about Angel Locsin, Gabriela
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Liza Soberano and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray received warning from Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr., the Philippine...
Entertainment
fbfb
Super Tekla goes viral due to alleged sexual abuses
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
She claimed that Tekla also forced her to make love with him even in the presence of their nephew and baby.
Entertainment
fbfb
'No to red-tagging': Angel Locsin sets record straight on being alleged NPA member
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin broke her silence on being an alleged member of communist group National People's Army (N...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Korina fully recharged
By Ricky Lo | 32 minutes ago
‘I am very, very self-suffi cient. I don’t ask for any help from Mar.’
Entertainment
fbfb
Loisa Andalio cries as family breadwinner after losing jobs due to pandemic, ABS-CBN shutdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 52 minutes ago
Loisa was among the at least 5,000 workers who reportedly lost their jobs when ABS-CBN failed to renew its franchise.
Entertainment
fbfb
Arjo Atayde 'proud' of Maine Mendoza for winning new acting award
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actor Arjo Atayde praised girlfriend Maine Mendoza for winning the Comedy Actress of the Year award at the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Catriona Gray ‘will not waver' after name dragged by AFP official
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
"Catriona will not waver in continuously championing social causes that uplift women's lives."
Entertainment
fbfb
'Bachelor's degree before 40': Carol Banawa shows 'you're never too old' to reach your dreams
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Singer Carol Banawa reminded everybody that you are never too old to reach your dreams as she recently graduated with a bachelor's...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with