Miss Bohol is on a roll: Miss Universe Philippines 2020 preliminary winners named

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Bohol Pauline Amelinckx dominated the special awards at the preliminary competition of the first ever Miss Universe Philippines pageant held in Baguio Country Club this morning.
Out of nine special awards, the Filipino-Belgian model bagged four: Miss Cream Silk, Downy Sweetheart Award, Miss Cetaphil Sun and Most Beautiful Face Award.
It has all come to this moment. Very soon we will have @themissuniverseph Coronation Night. I am lost for words. The support I have received has been overwhelming. Maka happy jud. Its been so uplifting to read all the messages of love and support. From High School friends, College Friends, colleagues, family and of course my fellow Bol-anons ???? Thank you for reaching out, for believing in me and for being such a force which carried me through this entire journey. I hope i make you all proud. The coronation will be televised on Oct. 25, 9am on GMA. I hope you can keep your fingers crossed for me and keep me in your prayers for Bohol's victory. May the stars align for your Boholana-Belgian ???????????? BEHOLD BOHOL! ????: @rxandy Art: @klpotente Hair: @jonaxlucas Make Up: @theleiponce Styling: @mikeeandrei #PaulineAmelinckx #TheBoholanaBelgian #PAULINCKX #bohol #boholana #MUPhBohol #RLBOHOL #PhenomenalWoman #Thefilipinoisphenomenal #MissUniversePhilippines #MissUniversePhilippines2020 #ReadyfortheUniverse
I have worked hard to take care of my body and keep it strong. Over the years, and especially recently, I have received many comments from strangers saying that I'm still too big, that I need to go on a diet, or that my body is not fit to be a beauty queen. I used to be affected by it and feel bad about myself. But I realized some time ago that other people's opinions don't define me and that I shouldn't try to fit a mold. I am my own mold and I am healthy and happy ???????????? #PaulineAmelinckx #TheBoholanaBelgian #PAULINCKX #MUPhBohol #boholana #RLBOHOL #MissUniversePhilippines #MissUniversePhilippines2020 #ReadyfortheUniverse #PhenomenalWoman #Thefilipinoisphenomenal
Days before the preliminaries, Pauline trended on YouTube and became a top Twitter topic for nailing every question with confidence at the preliminary question and answer portion.
Because of these, many pageant fans believe Pauline has a spot in the top 15 that is determined through the preliminary competition that showcased national costume, swimsuit and evening gown.
Crowned Miss JCI Philippines 2017 and Miss Global Beauty Queen Philippines 2018 by Mutya Ng Pilipinas, Amelinckx was Miss Bohol 2017, where her first runner-up was Gazini Ganados, the reigning Miss Universe Philippines who will crown her successor during the finals on October 25.
Here are the rest of the special award winners:
Miss MG Philippines: Miss Quezon City Michele Gumabao
Best in National Costume: Miss Mandaue Lou Dominique Piczon
Miss Photogenic: Miss Cebu City Tracy Maureen Perez
Best in Swimsuit: Miss Iloilo City Rabiya Mateo
Best in Evening Gown: Miss Parañaque Maria Ysabella Ysmael
