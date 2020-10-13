KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Sarah asks netizens to stop hating sister Pia Wurtzbach
Sarah and Pia Wurtzbach
Pia Wurtzbach via Instagram
Sarah asks netizens to stop hating sister Pia Wurtzbach
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 13, 2020 - 1:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sarah Wurtzbach, the controversial sister of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, appealed to social media users to stop hating on the beauty queen after she ranted against her sister.

In her Instagram story yesterday, Sarah posted her statement, asking her followers to stop hating Pia, although she admitted that she’s still angry with the beauty queen.

 

Screenshot of Sarah Wurtzbach's Instagram story
Sarah Wurtzbach via Instagram

 

“Stop hating on Pia. Yes I am angry and I still am, but your negative words will not fix anything. If anything, you’re condoning negativity and that’s what’s wrong with the world,” Sarah said.

“I’m fighting a losing battle everyday and I’m sorry if I took it this far, but being silenced for many years takes a toll on you,” she added.

Sarah said she ranted not because she wanted fame; she just wanted a hug.

“I don’t want fame, or be acknowledged by others, or money, or things. I really just want a hug.. I feel so alone everyday,” she said.

She also said that she would rather vent out her anger so she can release it from herself.

“Id rather vent my anger however I can, any way I can so long as it can release from within. I wanna be able to make it to tomorrow and wake up to my kids knowing that mommy hasn’t given up and she’s staying alive for us. Even though it’s easier to just end it all,” she said.

Sarah, over the weekend took, a swipe against the beauty queen, claiming that Pia has a bad attitude.

“Ang baho ng ugali mo. Dami mong kuda pero sorry wala. Tapos mangdadamay ng ibang tao na wala naman sa usapan. Magsama kayo ni mama @piawurtzbach," Sarah wrote.

"Nagiisa mong kapatid ayaw mong supportahan tapos mangdadamay ka palagi ng ibang tao na wala naman sa usapan. Kung alam lang ng tao kung gaano kabaho ugali nyo ni mama. di porket nananahimik ako ako yung masama. Ako pa kailangan lagi magpakumbaba eh ako na nga yung naabuso. T*ng*** nyo @piawurtzbach," she added.

Meanwhile, the camp of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach does not want to address the ongoing conflict between the beauty queen and her sister Sarah Wurtzbach.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, Pia's management said that what's happening between the sisters is a private matter.

"This is a family matter so we respect their privacy. We pray for a peaceful reconciliation and healing for all concerned. Thank you," Pia's talent management agency said.

RELATED: Pia Wurtzbach's camp reacts to sister Sarah's revelations

PIA WURTZBACH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Ang baho ng ugali mo': Sarah's rants vs sister Pia Wurtzbach go viral
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
It can be recalled that in a 2017 tribute for Sarah during a Downy event, Pia even called Sarah her "lucky charm" who urged...
Entertainment
fbfb
Pastors Quiboloy, Villanueva clash over ABS-CBN shows with LGBTQ on Zoe TV
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
During the October 9 telecast of Quiboloy's show "Give Us This Day" on Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI),...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Never again': Bea Alonzo says 'no' to Gerald Anderson, 'yes' to dating
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
In her latest question and answer (Q&A) vlog on her YouTube channel, Bea answered her fans' questions, including her relationship...
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: ABS-CBN shows to return to free TV via rebranded Zoe TV
6 days ago
ABS-CBN earlier said that some of its shows will air on the newly rebranded A2Z channel 11 through its agreement with Zoe...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Kitakits mga Kapamilya sa Channel 11!': Stars celebrate ABS-CBN's free TV comeback
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Kapamilya celebrities are excited after learning that ABS-CBN shows will be showing on free TV again following the announcement...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Catriona Gray shares details about new TV5 show, Sam Milby
By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 57 minutes ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray now prepares for her first-ever job as co-host of TV5’s "Sunday Noontime...
Entertainment
fbfb
Virtual Miss Universe 2020? Catriona Gray speaks up
By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 1 hour ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is leaving the decision about the possible postponement of Miss Universe 2020 due to the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Pia Wurtzbach's camp reacts to sister Sarah's revelations
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
It’s not clear, however, why Sarah was ranting against her sister.
Entertainment
fbfb
3 inspiring, soul-enriching stories
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
It’s feel-good Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Time out from showbiz sizzlers, time for some inspiring, soul-enriching stories...
Entertainment
fbfb
The story behind the making of Blackpink: Light Up The Sky
By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
Caroline Suh, the director of Netflix’s first K-pop documentary film Blackpink: Light Up The Sky, had unprecedented...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with