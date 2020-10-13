Sarah asks netizens to stop hating sister Pia Wurtzbach

MANILA, Philippines — Sarah Wurtzbach, the controversial sister of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, appealed to social media users to stop hating on the beauty queen after she ranted against her sister.

In her Instagram story yesterday, Sarah posted her statement, asking her followers to stop hating Pia, although she admitted that she’s still angry with the beauty queen.

Sarah Wurtzbach via Instagram Screenshot of Sarah Wurtzbach's Instagram story

“Stop hating on Pia. Yes I am angry and I still am, but your negative words will not fix anything. If anything, you’re condoning negativity and that’s what’s wrong with the world,” Sarah said.

“I’m fighting a losing battle everyday and I’m sorry if I took it this far, but being silenced for many years takes a toll on you,” she added.

Sarah said she ranted not because she wanted fame; she just wanted a hug.

“I don’t want fame, or be acknowledged by others, or money, or things. I really just want a hug.. I feel so alone everyday,” she said.

She also said that she would rather vent out her anger so she can release it from herself.

“Id rather vent my anger however I can, any way I can so long as it can release from within. I wanna be able to make it to tomorrow and wake up to my kids knowing that mommy hasn’t given up and she’s staying alive for us. Even though it’s easier to just end it all,” she said.

Sarah, over the weekend took, a swipe against the beauty queen, claiming that Pia has a bad attitude.

“Ang baho ng ugali mo. Dami mong kuda pero sorry wala. Tapos mangdadamay ng ibang tao na wala naman sa usapan. Magsama kayo ni mama @piawurtzbach," Sarah wrote.

"Nagiisa mong kapatid ayaw mong supportahan tapos mangdadamay ka palagi ng ibang tao na wala naman sa usapan. Kung alam lang ng tao kung gaano kabaho ugali nyo ni mama. di porket nananahimik ako ako yung masama. Ako pa kailangan lagi magpakumbaba eh ako na nga yung naabuso. T*ng*** nyo @piawurtzbach," she added.

Meanwhile, the camp of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach does not want to address the ongoing conflict between the beauty queen and her sister Sarah Wurtzbach.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, Pia's management said that what's happening between the sisters is a private matter.

"This is a family matter so we respect their privacy. We pray for a peaceful reconciliation and healing for all concerned. Thank you," Pia's talent management agency said.

