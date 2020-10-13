Pia Wurtzbach's camp reacts to sister Sarah's revelations

MANILA, Philippines — The camp of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach does not want to address the ongoing conflict between the beauty queen and her sister Sarah Wurtzbach.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, Pia's management said that what's happening between the sisters is a private matter..

"This is a family matter so we respect their privacy. We pray for a peaceful reconciliation and healing for all concerned. Thank you," Pia's talent management agency said.

Sarah recently took a swipe against the beauty queen, claiming that Pia has a bad attitude.

"Ang baho ng ugali mo. Dami mong kuda pero sorry wala. Tapos mangdadamay ng ibang tao na wala naman sa usapan. Magsama kayo ni mama @piawurtzbach," Sarah wrote in her Instagram story.

"Nagiisa mong kapatid ayaw mong supportahan tapos mangdadamay ka palagi ng ibang tao na wala naman sa usapan. Kung alam lang ng tao kung gaano kabaho ugali nyo ni mama. di porket nananahimik ako ako yung masama. Ako pa kailangan lagi magpakumbaba eh ako na nga yung naabuso. T*ng*** nyo @piawurtzbach," she added.

It’s not clear, however, why Sarah was ranting against her sister. In her another IG stories, Sarah said she wanted Pia to apologize to her for hurting her feelings.

In her Instagram post yesterday, Sarah said: "Crazy bih~ Keeping my account private until this dies down. Too many people bored in the house."

In her Instagram story today, the now public account of Sarah posted a quote saying, "Stop teaching girls that being nice is more important than having a voice."

She also insinuated that a lot of internet users messaged her to share their own stories.

"To all the people that took their time to share their stories with me, about hardships in life and about everything else left unspoken. I hear you. I feel your pain. I'm with you," she said.