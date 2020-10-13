KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Pia Wurtzbach's camp reacts to sister Sarah's revelations
Sarah and Pia Wurtzbach
Sarah Wurtzbach via Instagram
Pia Wurtzbach's camp reacts to sister Sarah's revelations
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 13, 2020 - 11:51am

MANILA, Philippines — The camp of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach does not want to address the ongoing conflict between the beauty queen and her sister Sarah Wurtzbach. 

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, Pia's management said that what's happening between the sisters is a private matter..

"This is a family matter so we respect their privacy. We pray for a peaceful reconciliation and healing for all concerned. Thank you," Pia's talent management agency said. 

Sarah recently took a swipe against the beauty queen, claiming that Pia has a bad attitude.

"Ang baho ng ugali mo. Dami mong kuda pero sorry wala. Tapos mangdadamay ng ibang tao na wala naman sa usapan. Magsama kayo ni mama @piawurtzbach," Sarah wrote in her Instagram story.

"Nagiisa mong kapatid ayaw mong supportahan tapos mangdadamay ka palagi ng ibang tao na wala naman sa usapan. Kung alam lang ng tao kung gaano kabaho ugali nyo ni mama. di porket nananahimik ako ako yung masama. Ako pa kailangan lagi magpakumbaba eh ako na nga yung naabuso. T*ng*** nyo @piawurtzbach," she added.

It’s not clear, however, why Sarah was ranting against her sister. In her another IG stories, Sarah said she wanted Pia to apologize to her for hurting her feelings.

Related: 'Ang baho ng ugali mo': Sarah's rants vs sister Pia Wurtzbach go viral

In her Instagram post yesterday, Sarah said: "Crazy bih~ Keeping my account private until this dies down. Too many people bored in the house."

 

 

In her Instagram story today, the now public account of Sarah posted a quote saying, "Stop teaching girls that being nice is more important than having a voice."

She also insinuated that a lot of internet users messaged her to share their own stories.

"To all the people that took their time to share their stories with me, about hardships in life and about everything else left unspoken. I hear you. I feel your pain. I'm with you," she said.

 

From Sarah Wurtzbach's October 13, 2020 Instagram story 
Sarah Wurtzbach via Instagram, screenshot

 

PIA WURTZBACH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Ang baho ng ugali mo': Sarah's rants vs sister Pia Wurtzbach go viral
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
It can be recalled that in a 2017 tribute for Sarah during a Downy event, Pia even called Sarah her "lucky charm" who urged...
Entertainment
fbfb
Pastors Quiboloy, Villanueva clash over ABS-CBN shows with LGBTQ on Zoe TV
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
During the October 9 telecast of Quiboloy's show "Give Us This Day" on Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI),...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Never again': Bea Alonzo says 'no' to Gerald Anderson, 'yes' to dating
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
In her latest question and answer (Q&A) vlog on her YouTube channel, Bea answered her fans' questions, including her relationship...
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: ABS-CBN shows to return to free TV via rebranded Zoe TV
6 days ago
ABS-CBN earlier said that some of its shows will air on the newly rebranded A2Z channel 11 through its agreement with Zoe...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Kitakits mga Kapamilya sa Channel 11!': Stars celebrate ABS-CBN's free TV comeback
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Kapamilya celebrities are excited after learning that ABS-CBN shows will be showing on free TV again following the announcement...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
The story behind the making of Blackpink: Light Up The Sky
By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
Caroline Suh, the director of Netflix’s first K-pop documentary film Blackpink: Light Up The Sky, had unprecedented...
Entertainment
fbfb
Let the GAME (KNB?) begin with Robi
By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
Robi Domingo is the game master of the digital version of GAME KNB?, once headlined by Kris Aquino and Edu Manzano.
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
How 'proud Filipina' Cathy Ang landed on Netflix film
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The production team was over the moon about Cathy’s voice after her single-take scratch recording of the movie’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Janine Berdin dispels boob job rumors: 'Yung nose ko lang po'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Vice was shocked upon learning that the enhancement was done just less than a month ago. He assured Janine that the nose will...
Entertainment
fbfb
Drawing from personal experience can be painful
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Airing tonight after Encantadia on the GMA Telebabad Block is High-Rise Lovers, which is the third of the four-part I Can...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with