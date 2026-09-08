'Challenge accepted': Blue Eagles try to rise from ashes as UAAP wars loom

MANILA, Philippines — Eyes will not just be on modern-day rivals and top title contenders La Salle and the University of the Philippines in the coming UAAP Season 89.

For what transpired in one of craziest and most controversial UAAP offseasons in history, the heaviest weight will fall on the shoulders of the embattled Ateneo program looking to rise from the ashes on the heels of an unfortunate tragedy in Dipaculao, Aurora that led to the drowning of Divine Adili and Rene Baterbonia.

In honor of them, the Blue Eagles will wear "DA" and "RB" black patches on their jerseys for the rest of the season as Louie Alas tries to usher in a new era as the interim head coach in one of the most challenging times of Loyola's rich history built on a winning culture from the NCAA to the UAAP.

"Ever since the accident happened, 'yun na agad nasa isip ng team, to dedicate this year for Rene and Divine. Talagang nasa puso na ng 'team 'yun," said Alas, taking the cudgels from the seasoned Kiwi-American mentor Tab Baldwin, who resigned from his post then later on got whipped by the UAAP with a perpetual ban.

Baldwin, who led Ateneo to four championships, as the leader of the team has been at the center of the still ongoing probes, exactly three months after the incident that also resulted to the suspension of eight team staff led by team manager Epok Quimpo and a bevy of deputies.

With how the tragedy sparked into a national issue, Ateneo — at the jaws of public criticism and the possibility of its extension on the court during the season — will never be as ready with regards to the emotional aspects. But Alas will try to get his wards prepared when they debut against the University of the East on September 16 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"I'm ready to accept the challenge," added Alas, who expects an unwavering support from the Ateneo community just like how they've been rallying behind the team during practices and in the Pinoy Liga Big Dance preseason in the aftermath of the tragedy, with the help of new assistant coaches Kerby Raymundo and RJ Jazul.

"No expectations and no goal. As I've said, gusto lang muna namin enjoyin 'yung binigay samin ng Diyos at binigay ng UAAP to be here and play. Of course, part ng healing namin ito. Mas madali kaming maghe-heal kung mananalo."

The highly anticipated match will succeed the opening matches this Sunday, September 13, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum featuring host Far Eastern University against Adamson as well as the start of La Salle's title defense bid against National University. It's part of only a five-game day schedule this month for the UAAP in support of the 464-strong Philippine delegation featuring its own student-athletes to the Achi-Nagoya Asian Games.

The Green Archers, as expected, loom as the heavy title favorites even in the aftermath of the graduation of Finals MVP Mike Phillips, who's now a Gilas Pilipinas campaigner and a pro in Japan.

"The most important thing right now is to find how to fill in the shoes of Mike. It will be tough for us. All the teams right now, sinasabi nga namin, it's going to be anybody's race this year. I think the most important thing is to try to be healthy during the season kasi that was one setback that we had last year," said assistant coach Caloy Garcia in behalf of chief tactician Topex Robinson.

With a theme of "Everyone, UAAP”, the 89th Season, which will stream all of its men's basketball games for free on YouTube for the first time starting this season, officially gets the ball rolling this Saturday, September 12, at the Mall of Asia Arena with a grand show to be headlined by FEU alumni celebrities Vice Ganda and Gloc 9.

"We want UAAP basketball to be as accessible as possible to our fans. By making all men’s basketball games available on our different platforms, we are continuing the availability of all of Cignal’s platforms to all viewers, regardless of generation so that they can experience and support our student-athletes,” said UAAP president Mark Molina of FEU during the season presser at the Novotel Manila in Araneta City, Cubao Tuesday, announcing a permanent UAAP logo the league has utilized since 2021 regardless of host from here on.

"We are excited to bring UAAP basketball to more Filipinos through the platforms where they are already watching and engaging. We are always looking for ways to reach an even broader audience while continuing to deliver the quality coverage that UAAP fans have come to expect,” added Cignal First Vice President and Head of Sports Sienna Olaso.

Aside from One Sports' YouTube channel, the UAAP for the sixth straight season will also be shown live on the UAAP Varsity Channel 263 in HD, One Sports on free-to-air television, and now the CignalPlay app.