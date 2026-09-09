Mika Salamanca more mature about love, keeping relationships

In this photo uploaded on Facebook on May 31, 2026 shows Mika Salamanca.

MANILA, Philippines — “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition” big winner Mika Salamanca says she now has a different perspective on love, particularly when it comes to the importance of valuing herself while being in a relationship.

The actress admitted that she used to put love above everything else, often giving too much of herself to the people she cared about. Now, as she has grown older, Mika has learned that loving someone should not come at the expense of her own well-being.

Mika opened up about her realizations on love and relationships during her guest appearance on Dani Barretto’s “The Bare It All Podcast,” where she was joined by her “Saving Cherry” co-star.

The conversation touched on love, friendship and loyalty, with Dani asking Mika whether she believes self-love remains important even when a person is already in a relationship.

“Would you think that it’s important to have self-love even if you’re in a relationship with someone?” Dani asked.

“Oo naman po,” Mika quickly replied.

Mika then recalled how she viewed love when she was younger.

“Kasi noong bata ako, give, give, give. Love is the most important thing. Sobrang lakas ng emotion na ‘yon sa akin,” she said.

She also remembered advice she once received about the importance of learning to love oneself.

“May nakapagsabi noon sa akin, na parang, ‘Paano mo mamahalin ang ibang tao kung ikaw mismo hindi ka pamilyar paano mahalin ang sarili mo?’”

At the time, however, Mika admitted that she rejected the idea.

“Nire-reject ko ‘yong gano’ng thought. Kasi ang sinasabi ko lagi parang, ‘Kasi that’s how I love. When I love someone, it’s a way of loving myself too,’” she recalled.

But growing older has changed her perspective.

“Pero ngayon growing up, ‘pag palagi ginawa mo ‘yon, uubusin ka ng tao,” Mika said.

Her realization also led her to reflect on why some of her previous relationships did not work out. Looking back, she acknowledged the possibility that she may have focused too much on loving and giving to others while neglecting herself in the process.

Mika is currently being linked to fellow “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition” housemate and Sparkle artist Will Ashley.

The two have been the subject of dating speculations following their stint on the reality show, although Mika has remained relatively private about the status of their relationship.

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