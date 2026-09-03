DOJ starts probe into Ateneo drowning deaths

Criminal Investigation and Detection Group investigators conduct a crime scene reconstruction at a beach in Dipaculao, Aurora on June 23, 2026 as part of the ongoing probe into the deaths of Ateneo student-athletes Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili, who drowned during a team-building activity on June 8, 2026.

Photo courtesy of Criminal Investigation and Detection Group

MANILA, Philippines —The Department of Justice (DOJ) has started its preliminary hearing on the drowning deaths of Ateneo de Manila University athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

At a press conference yesterday, Justice Undersecretary Ian Norman Dato said resigned Ateneo basketball team head coach Tim Baldwin and 11 others are expected to submit their counter-affidavits on Sept. 15.

The National Bureau of Investigation has filed charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide against Baldwin and the other respondents.

They are Ateneo strength and conditioning coaches Grant Dearns and Ceasar Vincent Elumba; assistant coaches Dean Caesar Castaño, Sandro Nicholas Romero and Reynaldo Jacinto Jr.; physical therapist John Eric Rueca; Ateneo athletics director Emmanuel Fernandez and sports facility officer Vincent Raphael Mangulabnan.

Dato said a panel of DOJ prosecutors conducted its first hearing on Monday as part of the preliminary investigation.

The next hearing is set for Sept. 15.

Baterbonia and Adili drowned during basketball training in Dipaculao, Aurora on June 8.

DOJ spokesman Polo Martinez said the complaints for violation of the Anti-Hazing Act remain under case buildup.

The police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group has filed separate criminal charges against the Ateneo basketball team personnel.