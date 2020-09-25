LIST: Displaced ABS-CBN broadcasters, where are they now

MANILA, Philippines — The denial of a new franchise for ABS-CBN made at least half of the network’s 11,000 employees reportedly lose their jobs, including prominent broadcasters and reporters.

Philstar.com lists down some of them:

Ces Drilon

"This was one of the toughest days I had to face. Telling fellow kapamilyas that they would lose their jobs by end of August. I lost mine too," Ces wrote on her Twitter account.

She now has an online show in Kumu titled “Bawal Ma-Stress Drilon.”

Korina Sanchez

"This family is slowly but surely being torn apart. We are called one by one, personally, to be told that we are 'discontinued.' Not news to me. I tried to be prepared. But how can you prepare for comatose, or death, really? Others taking it much harder. They have much less options and means. We help those we simply can't deny, but few can't save all," Korina wrote on Instagram.

Korina will reportedly continue her show "Rated K" as “Rated Korina” on TV5.

Ted Failon

Ted bade farewell to the network in the August 31 episode of “TV Patrol.” He will be transferring to TV5 with his “Failon Ngayon” crew.

“Bagamat nakalulungkot, iginagalang namin ang kanyang desisyon. Hinahangaan namin ang kanyang husay at pagmamahal sa radio broadcasting, na pinakamabisang paraan ni Ted para mas makapaglingkod ng mabuti sa bayan," ABS-CBN said in a statement.

“Nagpapasalamat kami kay Ted sa dedikasyon at paglilingkod niya sa maraming taon bilang isang mamamahayag ng Kapamilya network. Si Ted ay mananatiling isang Kapamilya habambuhay. Hangad namin ang ikabubuti niya sa daang kanyang tatahakin,” it added.

Gigi Grande

The "Mornings @ANC" host took to her Twitter account to announce that it was her last day of work last August 31.

"My last day at work. Thank you, Abs-Cbn. In the last 24 years you taught me independence, courage and resilience. It was quite a ride but it’s time to sign off now," she said.

Christian Esguerra

Christian also took to his Twitter account to announce that he will be on ABS-CBN only until September 30.



"If you find value in our daily #ANCMattersOfFact interviews, please do watch the program while it lasts. Will be with ABS-CBN and ANC only until Sept. 30, having been shown the door. In the meantime, we’ll continue with some real, no-BS journalism," he wrote.

Gerry Baja and Anthony Taberna

The hard-hitting tandem of Gerry and Anthony in DZMM came to an end recently after 17 years on air.

They, however, joined DZRH to continue their show "Dos Por Dos" in their new home.

MOR 101.9 hosts

ABS-CBN’s MOR 101.9 For Life hosts also said their last goodbyes to online listeners with “Salamat, For Life!,” streamed live over the MOR website and Facebook.

The thanksgiving party marked the last day of the radio station’s operations.

MOR DJs Chinapaps and Bob Zilla returned to host the online event. DJs Chacha, Toni Aquino, Reggie V, Popoy, Jhai Ho, Maki Rena, Joco Loco, Biboy Bwenas, Chico Martin, Eva Ronda, Onse, Nicki Morena, Bea, Kisses Galicia, Ana Ramsey and Kimbo addressed fans with heartfelt messages and could not help but shed tears.

“Masakit, mabigat sa loob magpaalam dito sa tahanan ko. Pero naniniwala akong may dahilan kung bakit kailangan pagdaanan natin ‘to,” said DJ Chacha, who will reportedly join Failon on TV5.

ABS-CBN Regional hosts

Kapamilya regional channels also bade farewell on air after over three decades of service.

“ABS-CBN Regional serves Filipinos in remote areas not reached by other television signals. But more than delivering breaking news, these news teams are also the first to bring aid and relief to communities struck by calamities,” said ABS-CBN Regional Head Tata Sy.

ABS-CBN Regional produced various local “TV Patrol” editions for airing on the network’s 21 regional stations for over three decades, serving viewers in the provinces with fast-and-reliable local and national news presented in their own dialects. These were “TV Patrol North Luzon” (Baguio, Dagupan, Ilocos, Isabela and Pampanga), “TV Patrol Bicol” (Naga, Legazpi), “TV Patrol Palawan,” “TV Patrol Southern Tagalog” (Calabarzon), “TV Patrol Central Visayas” (Cebu, Dumaguete, Bohol), “TV Patrol Negros” (Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental), “TV Patrol Panay” (Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Guimaras), “TV Patrol Eastern Visayas” (Samar, Leyte), “TV Patrol Northern Mindanao” (Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental Lanao Del Norte, CARAGA, Dipolog), “TV Patrol South Central Mindanao” (Socksargen, Cotabato), “TV Patrol Southern Mindanao” (Davao) and “TV Patrol Chavacano” (Zamboanga).

They may have spent their last day at work last August 31, but the mission to serve the Filipino continues for the retrenched employees of ABS-CBN Regional.

The former workers of ABS-CBN’s various provincial stations recently led the distribution and turnover of food and basic necessities for Filipinos affected by the quarantine in Bacolod, Tacloban and Iloilo as volunteers of ABS-CBN Foundation’s “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig.”

Among them is ABS-CBN Bacolod’s former public service officer Angelo Angolo. In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Angelo said that the spirit of the network’s slogan “In the Service of the Filipino” will always be present in their lives.

"Naipasara lang naman ang physical structure, pero ang puso at commitment... 'yong commitment na gusto tumulong, hindi nila mapapatigil," he said.

Another volunteer, erstwhile ABS-CBN Tacloban news head Sharon Carangue added, "Yolanda survivors kami, kaya we know how it feels sa nangangailangan ng tulong. Very fulfilling na mag-extend ng public service."

In Iloilo, the turnover of 150 sacks of rice, 4,500 canned sardines and 3,000 beef loaves for the benefit of 1,500 families in the city was led by former ABS-CBN Iloilo news head Gemma Villanueva. Iloilo City mayor Jerry Treñas expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the Kapamilya network through his official Facebook page.

“We are grateful for ABS-CBN’s ‘Kapamilya spirit’ to provide aid to our fellow Ilonggos in need. Madamu guid nga salamat. Batò lang kita. Uswag Iloilo,” he said.

ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN Foundation began working with local government units and the private sector in March to deliver relief goods to families unable to make a living due to the community quarantine.

As of September 23, the campaign has distributed a total of P455,185,989 worth of goods to over 910,000 family beneficiaries. This has been made possible with the support of valued donors and partners.

It has extended its areas of distribution from the National Capital Region (NCR) to selected provinces all over the country, including Bacolod, Bataan, Batangas, Bulacan, Camarines Sur, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Laguna, Negros Occidental, Nueva Ecija, Oriental Mindoro, Pangasinan, Quezon, Rizal, Sorsogon, Tacloban, Pampanga and Zambales.



ABS-CBN Foundation continues to call for donations to “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig: Isang Daan. Isang Pamilya.” as areas remain under community quarantine in different parts of the nation.