WATCH: Korina Sanchez denies being 'retrenched' from ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Korina Sanchez clarified that she was not retrenched by ABS-CBN because she retired three years ago.

In a recent virtual interview with Tim Yap for his online show "Tim Yap Live," Korina said she able to negotiate a good retirement package with ABS-CBN Chairman Emeritus Gabby Lopez.

“First of all I wasn't retrenched, contrary to some of the headlines. No, I wasn't retrenched because I was able to negotiate a really good retirement package with Mr. Gabby Lopez three years ago,” Korina said.

“I was able to get a really generous package three years ago, so hindi na nila ko pwedeng i-retrench kasi nakapag-retire na ako three years ago,” she stressed.

Korina was also happy that the Kapamilya network agreed for her to take her show “Rated K” with and finance it for production online.

“On the condition of 'Rated K' staff, and Rated K has been number one for 15 years, we were able to amass millions of followers on our Facebook. So, I was telling Ging Reyes, the head of news, 'O baka naman pwede mo kaming pagbigyan na sa akin na lang, I takeover the page, I finance the production of the continuation of 'Rated K' online do'n sa Facebook page,' and she agreed. So now, we were able to watch 'Rated K' every Sunday on 'Rated Korina' page every Sunday,” she said.

Korina also talked about her career that spanned for three decades.

“I think it's all about being single-minded. I think about it's about targets. I am a very target-oriented person. I think that doesn't diminish from life when you set targets. Kasi sa totoo lang, napakaikli ng buhay, 'di ba? I mean, how long do we intend to live? Sabihin mo nang 80 years old, or 90 years old. Ang iba nga natitigok 55 years old pa lang. I'm already past 50, so I think very early in my life, in my 20s pa lang, what interests me. Parang bagong empleyado pa lang ako sa ABS-CBN, alam ko nang kailangang mag-ammortization na ko ng art,” she said.

"So early on, Tim, I was able to buy a Ventura. I was able to buy a Joya, a Luna... these are the biggest names in art today."

When asked for her past relationships, Korina admitted that she had boyfriends that made her cry, but relationships for her are just secondary because her first priority is herself.

“Meron din naman akong mga boyfriend na iniyakan. But for me, relationships are secondary. I believe the first relationship you should take care of is the relationship with yourself. If you are able to appreciate and love yourself, being able to smile under the sun, in the water, at any time and say, 'Oh my God, God is good, life is good,' with or without anyone, then you are ready for a relationship,” she said.

“I think your joy and happiness is all about how you make it for yourself. Kasi alam mo 'pag inasa mo 'yan sa asawa mo, boyfriend mo, kaibigan mo, naku, marami pang iisipin 'yung mga 'yon. Kailangan alam mo kung paano gumawa ng sarili mong kaligayahan whenever and wherever you are." — Videos from Tim Yap Live