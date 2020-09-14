KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
WATCH: Korina Sanchez denies being 'retrenched' from ABS-CBN
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 14, 2020 - 12:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Korina Sanchez clarified that she was not retrenched by ABS-CBN because she retired three years ago.

In a recent virtual interview with Tim Yap for his online show "Tim Yap Live," Korina said she able to negotiate a good retirement package with ABS-CBN Chairman Emeritus Gabby Lopez.

“First of all I wasn't retrenched, contrary to some of the headlines. No, I wasn't retrenched because I was able to negotiate a really good retirement package with Mr. Gabby Lopez three years ago,” Korina said.

“I was able to get a really generous package three years ago, so hindi na nila ko pwedeng i-retrench kasi nakapag-retire na ako three years ago,” she stressed.

Korina was also happy that the Kapamilya network agreed for her to take her show “Rated K” with and finance it for production online.

“On the condition of 'Rated K' staff, and Rated K has been number one for 15 years, we were able to amass millions of followers on our Facebook. So, I was telling Ging Reyes, the head of news, 'O baka naman pwede mo kaming pagbigyan na sa akin na lang, I takeover the page, I finance the production of the continuation of 'Rated K' online do'n sa Facebook page,' and she agreed. So now, we were able to watch 'Rated K' every Sunday on 'Rated Korina' page every Sunday,” she said.     

Related: 'It's a bloodbath': Korina Sanchez among those 'discontinued' to work for ABS-CBN amid layoff

Korina also talked about her career that spanned for three decades.

“I think it's all about being single-minded. I think about it's about targets. I am a very target-oriented person. I think that doesn't diminish from life when you set targets. Kasi sa totoo lang, napakaikli ng buhay, 'di ba? I mean, how long do we intend to live? Sabihin mo nang 80 years old, or 90 years old. Ang iba nga natitigok 55 years old pa lang. I'm already past 50, so I think very early in my life, in my 20s pa lang, what interests me. Parang bagong empleyado pa lang ako sa ABS-CBN, alam ko nang kailangang mag-ammortization na ko ng art,” she said.

"So early on, Tim, I was able to buy a Ventura. I was able to buy a Joya, a Luna... these are the biggest names in art today."

 

 

When asked for her past relationships, Korina admitted that she had boyfriends that made her cry, but relationships for her are just secondary because her first priority is herself.   

 

 

“Meron din naman akong mga boyfriend na iniyakan. But for me, relationships are secondary. I believe the first relationship you should take care of is the relationship with yourself. If you are able to appreciate and love yourself, being able to smile under the sun, in the water, at any time and say, 'Oh my God, God is good, life is good,' with or without anyone, then you are ready for a relationship,” she said.

“I think your joy and happiness is all about how you make it for yourself. Kasi alam mo 'pag inasa mo 'yan sa asawa mo, boyfriend mo, kaibigan mo, naku, marami pang iisipin 'yung mga 'yon. Kailangan alam mo kung paano gumawa ng sarili mong kaligayahan whenever and wherever you are." — Videos from Tim Yap Live

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE KORINA SANCHEZ-ROXAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Liza Soberano reacts to Pemberton's pardon, slams basher calling her 'boba'
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano sarcastically answered a social media user who called her "boba" after she aired her anger...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Bawal Movement’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
“Bawal Judgmental” ang meron sa Eat Bulaga, Bawal sa gabi ang lumabas at gumala Lalo na ang mga Seniors at matatanda, Sandali...
Entertainment
fbfb
Disney's beleaguered 'Mulan' wins positive review from China ministry
2 days ago
Pilloried internationally and given a lukewarm debut by Chinese cinemagoers, Disney on Friday discovered its $200 million...
Entertainment
fbfb
Joseph Gordon-Levitt shows 'beauty of the Philippines' in video project
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt has finished his project about the Philippines. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Kyline’s 18th b-day wish: More offbeat roles, freedom to handle finances
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 1 day ago
Kyline Alcantara officially bade her teenybopper days goodbye when she turned 18 last Sept. 3. She celebrated the once-in-a-lifetime...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
9 minutes ago
Carlo Aquino introduces baby, marks 'Isa Pa With Feelings' anniversary with Maine Mendoza
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 minutes ago
Kapamilya actor Carlo Aquino revealed that he is now a father to his firstborn with girlfriend Trina Candaza.
Entertainment
fbfb
12 hours ago
3 minutes with Chi
By Ricky Lo | 12 hours ago
It never fails to amaze how Chi Atienza-Valdepeñas is able to squeeze so much details into her three-minute segment...
Entertainment
fbfb
12 hours ago
My heartwarming experiences with Manay Ichu
By Pat-P Daza | 12 hours ago
For thousands of entertainment industry workers, the death of Maria Azucena “Manay Ichu” Vera-Perez Maceda on...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
What Alfred lost... and gained
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
It was a Herculean task, no less, and Quezon City Fifth District Rep. Alfred Vargas felt as if he has won another “best”...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Catriona Gray undergoes COVID-19 swab testing
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray opened up on the importance of swab testing in this time of pandemic due to the coronavirus...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with