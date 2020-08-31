ABS-CBN confirms Ted Failon leaves network, 'TV Patrol'

MANILA, Philippines — Multi-awarded broadcast journalist Ted Failon is leaving ABS-CBN after 30 years.

He will make his final appearance on “TV Patrol” and “Failon Ngayon sa TeleRadyo” today, August 31, the network said in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

"The closure of ABS-CBN’s radio broadcast operations led to his painful decision and we respect it. We admire Ted's talent, passion, and commitment to radio as his most effective medium in serving the Filipino people," the network added.

"We thank Ted for his many years of dedication and service as a Kapamilya broadcast journalist. He will always be a Kapamilya. We wish him well on his journey."

It was last week when reports surfaced that Failon will be transferring to TV5's radio station Radyo5 and bring his radio show "Failon Ngayon" as well as all of his staff to the other network.

Julius Babao will reportedly replace Failon in "TV Patrol."

Just last month, "Failon Ngayon" was recognized in a virtual ceremony after winning three awards at the 14th Gandingan Awards for its efforts to explain relevant issues to the public.

