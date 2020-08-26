Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli to hold first concert as married couple

MANILA, Philippines — After a first duet and a first TV commercial together during the quarantine, Kapamilya couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli will hold what is believed to be their first virtual concert as a married couple.

Dubbed "Love, Landers," Sarah and Matteo's virtual concert on August 30, 7:30 p.m. on Landers Superstore's Facebook page is the supermarket's fourth anniversary treat aiming to highlight hope, gratitude, and, of course, love amid the ongoing pandemic.

Calling all Sarah and Matteo Guidicielli fans! Landers Superstore, the country's fastest-growing membership shopping establishment, is celebrating its 4th anniversary with a grand online musical event featuring the country’s most loved and admired celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli. During the concert, Sarah and Matteo will encourage viewers to support “Share the Hope," a donation program targeting to provide direct and adequate food relief to local families affected by the health crisis.

The couple is expected to give performances of their hit singles and covers of their favorite songs. Musical director Louie Ocampo will also be present as special guest.

Prior to this, the newlyweds were featured in their first commercial together where they can be seen explaining the sudden increase in Meralco's electricity bills.

"Kahit kami nagtaka sa biglang laki ng electricity bill namin. 'Wag pong mangambang maputulan. Sinisigurado ng Meralco na walang disconnection hanggang September," Sarah said.

Sarah also added that the electricity bill on the month of May and June are already the actual billing.

"Ang May o June ay actual meter reading na. Kung May ang actual reading, ibabawas dito ang huling reading bago mag-ECQ. 'Yun lang po ang ating babayaran, hanggang tatlong buwang kunsumo," she said.

In the end, Matteo and Sarah assured Meralco consumers that they will only pay what they actually consumed.

"Tandaan, kung ano lang ang nakonsumo, 'yun lang ang babayaran," the couple said.

