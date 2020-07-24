Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli finally go on honeymoon

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo revealed that Kapamilya couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli had their most deserved honeymoon amid the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In her Instagram account, the celebrity doctor teased her followers by posting a photo of legs enjoying a boat ride.

"Can you guess which lower legs BELOng to whom ? Answers to be posted later tonight," Vicki captioned the photo.

Vicki's husband, Dr. Hayden Kho Jr., commented on the post, saying: "I have hairy legs. Those are not mine. And Vicki took the photo."

In another post, Vicki revealed that it was the Guidicelli couple as well as her daughter Scarlett Snow enjoying sea as she posted a photo of the three along with their dogs.

"You guys are good . After I gave the delayed honeymoon clue, the majority of you guessed right @matteog @scarletsnowbelo and @justsarahgph," Vicki wrote.

"Sarah looks like she is preggo," an Internet user commented, soliciting over a hundred likes.

Matteo and Sarah got married in a private ceremony in a Christian church in Bonifacio Global City last February. The secret wedding was the talk of the town after Sarah's mother Divine crashed and made a scene at the wedding reception.

