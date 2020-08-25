COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Ted Failon reportedly moving to TV5's Radyo5 as more ABS-CBN radio stations shut down
Ted Failon as seen in 'Failon Ngayon.'
ABS-CBN/Released
Ted Failon reportedly moving to TV5's Radyo5 as more ABS-CBN radio stations shut down
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 25, 2020 - 1:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya broadcaster Ted Failon is reportedly transferring to TV5's radio station Radyo5 after decades of serving ABS-CBN's DZMM. 

A Pep.ph report said ABS-CBN already gave a green light for Ted to join Radyo5. 

Ted will allegedly bring his radio show "Failon Ngayon" as well as all of his staff to the other network. 

Meanwhile, another DZMM program bade goodbye as Jeff Canoy, Ted Esguerra and Mahar Lagmay's "Red Alert (Response In Emergencies and Disasters)" now goes off air. 

"My Sundays will feel a little bit emptier. Really sad to see #RedAlertSaDZMM go. Our final episode airs today. I’ve learned so much about disaster management, public safety and health in the last three years. And I hope you did too," Jeff wrote on his Instagram account. 

"But what I’ll miss the most about the show are the weekly chats with Prof @maharlagmay and Doc @tedeverestdoc. It’s been a honor serving the public with these real-life heroes. Their passion to save lives and making the Filipino more prepared to face both the expected and unexpected is something I will try to carry with me," he added. 

Anthony Taberna and Gerry Baja were the first to leave the Kapamilya radio station for DZRH. Recently, Vic Lima also said farewell to his listeners as he will transfer to DWIZ.

ABS-CBN's current affairs program "Failon Ngayon" was just recognized last July 25 in a virtual ceremony after winning three awards at the 14th Gandingan Awards for its efforts to explain relevant issues to the public. 

"Failon Ngayon" won the Most Development-oriented Public Service Program as well as the Most Development-oriented Environment Program for its special documentary entitled "Manila Bay: Rehabilitasyon o Reklamasyon" in the awards organized by the UP Community Broadcasters Society Inc. from the University of the Philippines Los Baños. Its anchor, radio and TV broadcasting icon Ted Failon, also received the Gandingan ng Kalikasan award for the Manila Bay feature.

In the winning piece, the program investigated the plans of rehabilitation and reclamation concerning Manila Bay, a natural harbor located in the capital city of the Philippines. It also discussed the efforts of the public to save the famous tourist destination, which is also one of the nation's key biodiversity areas according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Failon expressed his gratitude to the award-giving body for acknowledging their three-month effort in coming up with the documentary special, and hopes to continue their connection with the student organization in promoting the preservation of the environment. 

"Sa gitna ng aming pagod, sa gitna po ng lahat ng pagsubok na amin pong inabot para po mabuo ang naturang dokyumentaryo… ang parangal na ito ay bonus po sa aming lahat at nakapagbibigay po sa amin ng inspirasyon upang gumawa ng makabuluhan na mga dokyumentaryo," he said in a video message.

RELATED: ‘It’s important to start brand new’: Liza Soberano on restarting after ABS-CBN shutdown

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE BROADCASTER TED FAILON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Walang bahong hindi lalabas': Sarah Balabagan claims Arnold Clavio is father of first born
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Sarah Balabagan revealed that Kapuso broadcaster Arnold Clavio is the father of her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Bong Revilla to be discharged from hospital after receiving COVID-19 treatment
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. revealed today that he will be discharged from the hospital and will continue his novel...
Entertainment
fbfb
Miss Universe Philippines set
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
Unlike most of the local and international beauty pageants that have either been cancelled or postponed to next year due to...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ivana Alawi: You can look but you cannot touch
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Sorry to disappoint prospective “bidders” but Ivana Alawi is not up for grabs.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Long-delayed announcement': Director Jerrold Tarog on 'Darna' postponement
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Director Jerrold Tarog reacted on the postponement of his upcoming movie “Darna” after Star Cinema announced that...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Internet users slam Arnold Clavio for 'hair time' post amid Sarah Balabagan controversy
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
"Alam nyo na Kung sino Ang ina Ng anak Ni Igan na si Arn Arn."
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
‘It’s important to start brand new’: Liza Soberano on restarting after ABS-CBN shutdown
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
When ABS-CBN was denied of its franchise renewal last month, among the thousands of employees who lost their jobs are the...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Yassi Pressman shares COVID-19 scare in ‘Ang Probinsyano’ after Mark Leviste tested positive
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 hours ago
Yassi admitted that when they were asked to return to physical taping during the enhanced community quarantine, she was adamant...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
2 more ‘golden’ beauties
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
The two are celebrating their 50th anniversary: 1970 Miss Young Philippines Cita Avecilla and 1970 Bb. Pilipinas-Universe...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
OPM scene adapts to new normal with 1st virtual music festival
By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Now in its sixth year, the Linggo Ng Musikang Pilipino is adapting to the “new normal” of the OPM scene with its...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with