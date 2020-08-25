Ted Failon reportedly moving to TV5's Radyo5 as more ABS-CBN radio stations shut down

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya broadcaster Ted Failon is reportedly transferring to TV5's radio station Radyo5 after decades of serving ABS-CBN's DZMM.

A Pep.ph report said ABS-CBN already gave a green light for Ted to join Radyo5.

Ted will allegedly bring his radio show "Failon Ngayon" as well as all of his staff to the other network.

Meanwhile, another DZMM program bade goodbye as Jeff Canoy, Ted Esguerra and Mahar Lagmay's "Red Alert (Response In Emergencies and Disasters)" now goes off air.

"My Sundays will feel a little bit emptier. Really sad to see #RedAlertSaDZMM go. Our final episode airs today. I’ve learned so much about disaster management, public safety and health in the last three years. And I hope you did too," Jeff wrote on his Instagram account.

"But what I’ll miss the most about the show are the weekly chats with Prof @maharlagmay and Doc @tedeverestdoc. It’s been a honor serving the public with these real-life heroes. Their passion to save lives and making the Filipino more prepared to face both the expected and unexpected is something I will try to carry with me," he added.

Anthony Taberna and Gerry Baja were the first to leave the Kapamilya radio station for DZRH. Recently, Vic Lima also said farewell to his listeners as he will transfer to DWIZ.

ABS-CBN's current affairs program "Failon Ngayon" was just recognized last July 25 in a virtual ceremony after winning three awards at the 14th Gandingan Awards for its efforts to explain relevant issues to the public.

"Failon Ngayon" won the Most Development-oriented Public Service Program as well as the Most Development-oriented Environment Program for its special documentary entitled "Manila Bay: Rehabilitasyon o Reklamasyon" in the awards organized by the UP Community Broadcasters Society Inc. from the University of the Philippines Los Baños. Its anchor, radio and TV broadcasting icon Ted Failon, also received the Gandingan ng Kalikasan award for the Manila Bay feature.

In the winning piece, the program investigated the plans of rehabilitation and reclamation concerning Manila Bay, a natural harbor located in the capital city of the Philippines. It also discussed the efforts of the public to save the famous tourist destination, which is also one of the nation's key biodiversity areas according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Failon expressed his gratitude to the award-giving body for acknowledging their three-month effort in coming up with the documentary special, and hopes to continue their connection with the student organization in promoting the preservation of the environment.

"Sa gitna ng aming pagod, sa gitna po ng lahat ng pagsubok na amin pong inabot para po mabuo ang naturang dokyumentaryo… ang parangal na ito ay bonus po sa aming lahat at nakapagbibigay po sa amin ng inspirasyon upang gumawa ng makabuluhan na mga dokyumentaryo," he said in a video message.

