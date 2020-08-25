COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
â€˜Itâ€™s important to start brand newâ€™: Liza Soberano on restarting after ABS-CBN shutdown
Liza Soberano keeps her skin healthy, glowing and clean with the new Nivea Fair & Glow Whip Foam 0% Alcohol and Fair & Glow MicellAIR Cleanser 0% Alcohol. “I think we all know how drying alcohol can be on our skin since we’ve all been using it a lot lately,” Liza shared. “But I love these products because they effectively cleanse my skin without drying it, plus they’re also loaded with 36x antioxidants from the Hokkaido rose extracts and that gives you that glow everyone wants during quarantine.”
'It's important to start brand new': Liza Soberano on restarting after ABS-CBN shutdown
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - August 25, 2020 - 12:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — When ABS-CBN was denied of its franchise renewal last month, among the thousands of employees who lost their jobs are the network’s superstars like Liza Soberano.

“It’s so weird to be not doing anything when you’re so used to doing everything like I had the routine of waking up at five in the morning to go to a taping and then on weekends I would have commercial shoots. And when all of that goes away, it was like everything was deafening silence. I was like ‘Is it the end of the world, end of my life, now?’” Liza confessed on what her "new normal" felt like in a recent interview with Philstar.com and other media for her launch as new Nivea endorser.

Apart from losing her high-rating TV series “Make It With You” with boyfriend Enrique Gil, Liza was forced to close her spa since such businesses are still restricted under community quarantine.

“Of course, I miss the relaxing feeling of the spa, but of course, our safety is what matters,” she said.

Out of job and out of business, Liza thought of starting anew by venturing into what she previously had no time for: Vlogging.

“It’s because Tito Ogie (Diaz, her manager) also told me that since I will not be so visible on TV anymore, I have to be more visible elsewhere. Also, during the pandemic, I realized that I couldn’t connect to my supporters anymore because we aren’t seeing each other, I don’t have a project. I want to put an effort for them because they’ve put in so much effort for me. I want to put in more effort to make them more happy, for entertainment.”

Besides as a platform to connect with her fans, she looks at her vlog as a digital channel for her advocacies.

“At first, I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know what to think of it, but as time went by during quarantine, I realized that there’s more to life. I realized that there are a lot of things I haven’t figured out about myself, of course, and about the things that I want to do in the future. And of course, I realized that it’s important to start brand new.”

In terms of career, Liza is taking it day by day and is eager to accept projects that come her way. 

“The one plan that is concrete is I want to finish my studies. Hopefully, to become a counselor in the future,” shared the star, who also dreams of being a future humanitarian.

To those who lost their jobs during the pandemic just like her, Liza said: “I just want to let them know that there’s something to be hopeful about… It doesn’t really matter what other people say. What matters is what is important for you.”

Similarly, she asked people, especially on social media, to be more sensitive about others’ feelings especially since studies show anxiety is on the rise due to the pandemic.

“The people around you should also be more sensitive of what to say. Be more or conscious of the words to say to other people. We should try to be nicer to everybody especially since we’re all going through the same thing,” the actress enthused.

“It’s not good to pick up on other people’s flaws, making fun of people. It’s time for everyone to connect more together in battling the crisis.”

