COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Miss Rosa Rosal: Magsaysay awardee
Miss Rosa Rosal in a photo taken shortly after she won the Magsaysay Award. Left: On the cover of Starweek on Aug. 18, 2002.
Miss Rosa Rosal: Magsaysay awardee
REMEMBER WHEN? - Fr. Edd B. Lleva (The Philippine Star) - August 15, 2020 - 12:00am

Miss Rosa Rosal has the distinction of being the only Asian movie star to receive the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service. She was honored for her lifetime services to the Philippine National Red Cross in the early 2000s.

The Magsaysay Award is said to be the Asian equivalent of the Nobel Prize.

Rosa also hosted for decades the public service program Damayan. As a movie actress, she was also accomplished.

During the ‘50s, Rosa was LVN’s prestige actress. She starred with Tony Santos in two award-winning films, Anak Dalita and Badjao, directed by future National Artist Bert Avellana. She starred in another award-winning film, Biyaya ng Lupa, again opposite Tony Santos. The film was directed by Manuel Silos.

In 1955, she was chosen FAMAS Best Actress for Sonny Boy, directed by Susana de Guzman. In 1969, Rosa received the Citizens’ Award for Television’s Best Actress award for her appearance in the TV series Balintataw. The Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino honored her with the Natatanging Gawad Urian in 1987 for her lifetime achievements in Philippine cinema. — RKC

ROSA ROSAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Okay sana, ‘di ko s’ya nabiktima eh’: Gerald Anderson on courting Arci Munoz
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
According to him, during the lockdown, he unlocked some things about love that he would like to apply to his next relati...
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: TV5 shows with Kapamilya, Kapuso stars — but where is Kris Aquino's?
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
TV5 revived its entertainment production with new shows starring by both Kapamilya and Kapuso stars. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Gloria Diaz, beauty queens are not in favor of pageant 'new normal'
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 10 hours ago
“Beauty Queens” is now streaming on the iWant app (iOs and Android).
Entertainment
fbfb
Girl power: Arci Munoz, Wyn Marquez kick ass as military trainees
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 hours ago
The beauty queen shared that she was even voted as class president. 
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN begins new era on digital via Kapamilya Online Live
By Kane Errol Choa | 2 days ago
ABS-CBN meant it when they said, “Forever Kapamilya".
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Devon: The light of Kiko’s life
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
In an interview with Boy Abunda on his Tonight With... show two years ago, Kiko Estrada confessed that during the “darkest...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Project Power stars on ‘special powers’ they want for the times
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 hour ago
Project Power is a new US film ?now streaming on? Netflix,? which attempts to shatter genre conventions on superheroes and...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Gerald, Arci team up for the third time
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 1 hour ago
During a virtual presscon for Love Unlock, Gerald Anderson begged off from questions pertaining to his personal life, especially...
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
Regine Velasquez grants kidney patient’s duet request, Ogie Alcasid sells Star Wars collection for displaced singers
By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 5 hours ago
To raise more funds for his colleagues, the singer-songwriter gathered his collection of Star Wars action figures of over...
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
WATCH: Richard Juan calls on other influencers to use 'influence' for social change, not pranks
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 hours ago
"So I guess in a way, you just have to be creative with what you can do that's limited."
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with