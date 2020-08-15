Miss Rosa Rosal: Magsaysay awardee

Miss Rosa Rosal has the distinction of being the only Asian movie star to receive the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service. She was honored for her lifetime services to the Philippine National Red Cross in the early 2000s.

The Magsaysay Award is said to be the Asian equivalent of the Nobel Prize.

Rosa also hosted for decades the public service program Damayan. As a movie actress, she was also accomplished.

During the ‘50s, Rosa was LVN’s prestige actress. She starred with Tony Santos in two award-winning films, Anak Dalita and Badjao, directed by future National Artist Bert Avellana. She starred in another award-winning film, Biyaya ng Lupa, again opposite Tony Santos. The film was directed by Manuel Silos.

In 1955, she was chosen FAMAS Best Actress for Sonny Boy, directed by Susana de Guzman. In 1969, Rosa received the Citizens’ Award for Television’s Best Actress award for her appearance in the TV series Balintataw. The Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino honored her with the Natatanging Gawad Urian in 1987 for her lifetime achievements in Philippine cinema. — RKC