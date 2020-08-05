Vice Ganda wishes COVID-19 for corrupt PhilHealth officials

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Vice Ganda was furious upon learning PhilHealth officials allegedly pocketed P15 billion from the government health agency.

On Twitter, Vice said that those officials should face the consequences of their actions.

Parusahan ang mga magnanakaw sa Philhealth. Ikulong! PAGDUSAHIN. Pakainin ng tae ang mga fotaenang yan! Pagsama samahin ang lahat ng laway ng mga may sakit at ipainom sa kanila. Walang kompa-compassion sa mga demonyo! Mga ulul! Sumakit tuloy ang ulo ko! Akin na ang Saridon! — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) August 5, 2020

"Parusahan ang mga magnanakaw sa Philhealth. Ikulong! PAGDUSAHIN," Vice said.

"Pakainin ng tae ang mga fotaenang yan! Pagsama samahin ang lahat ng laway ng mga may sakit at ipainom sa kanila," he added.

The government, according to the "It's Showtime" host, should not give compassion for the corrupt officials.

"Walang kompa-compassion sa mga demonyo! Mga ulul! Sumakit tuloy ang ulo ko! Akin na ang Saridon!" he said.

Legal counsel Thorrsson Montes Keith told a Senate inquiry yesterday that about P15 billion of the Philhealth funds was pocketed by the alleged "syndicate" in the state-run health insurer in 2019 alone.

He called it the “crime of the year.”

