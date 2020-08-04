Vice Ganda, whose sister is COVID-19 frontliner, asks more respect for frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Vice Ganda expressed support and appreciation for the country's medical novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) frontliners.

On Twitter, the "It's Showtime" host said the frontliners deserve more respect and more love.

More love. More appreciation. More respect. Yan ang deserve ng mga FRONTLINERS ngayon. Bukod sa mas mataas na kompensasyon at benipisyo. — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) August 1, 2020

In another post, Vice thanked the medical field workers for their sacrifice for the country.

“Maraming salamat sa mga Frontliners na nasa Medical field !!! Di ko man matanggal ang mga pagod at hirap ninyo mapasalamatan ko man lang kayo. Iba ang sakripisyo ninyo. Mula sa puso ko gusto kong sabihing God Bless You at MABUHAY kayo,” said the TV host, whose sister is also a COVID-19 frontliner.

A group of medical frontliners asked the government to bring back the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila. President Rodrigo Duterte responded by announcing last Sunday that Metro Manila and nearby areas will be under modified enhanced community quarantine starting August 4.

Also last Sunday, the country reported another record-high coronavirus infections at 5,032 new cases, raising the nationwide total to 103,185.

