Kim Chiu's 'Bawal Lumabas' merchandise feeds 1.5k families, raise P300k for mass testing

MANILA, Philippines — A month after launching the official merchandise for her accidental song and catchphrase "Bawal Lumabas," Kim Chiu made sure that all the proceeds went to charity as promised.

“Proceeds of this limited edition merch will be donated for charity (food packages) and hopefully sana makapag-donate din tayo sa project ni [Angel Locsin] na mass testing project. Sana masabi na natin na one day pwede na tayong lumabas na LIGTAS,” Kim posted back on May 26.

True to her word, Kim provided visual proof that the “Bawal Lumabas” fund was used to purchase enough food packages for 1,500 families.

Meanwhile, another P300,000 in proceeds were donated directly to “Shop and Share” — the mass testing fundraiser helmed by Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis and Dimples Romana.

The “Love Thy Woman” star is seen gleefully posing in a video conference with the Shop and Share celebrity team.

“Journey was like a roller coaster ride but I’m glad it ended this way,” Kim concluded the “Bawal Lumabas” chapter of her life.