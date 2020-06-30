Kim Chiu's 'Bawal Lumabas' merchandise feeds 1.5k families, raise P300k for mass testing

MANILA, Philippines — A month after launching the official merchandise for her accidental song and catchphrase "Bawal Lumabas," Kim Chiu made sure that all the proceeds went to charity as promised.
“Proceeds of this limited edition merch will be donated for charity (food packages) and hopefully sana makapag-donate din tayo sa project ni [Angel Locsin] na mass testing project. Sana masabi na natin na one day pwede na tayong lumabas na LIGTAS,” Kim posted back on May 26.
Classmates!????. ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? now up on my channel! (Kim Chiu ph)?? link in my bio ????????. . Thank you po sa lahat ng sumupporta sa #bawallumabasmerch we were able to give food package sa 1,500 families and 300 thousand pesos for mass testing donated to shop and share! @therealangellocsin @dimplesromana @annecurtissmith ???????????? @bawallumabas_merch . . Special thank you to #IPI for the sanitary kit. Ms @aileenchoigogogo for #sisterspads And ofcourse @superq_bihon for being so generous by sending 1500 packs of noodles!??????. maraming maraming salamat! Journey was like a roller coaster ride but Im glad it ended this way???????????? watch the video now on my channel!????
True to her word, Kim provided visual proof that the “Bawal Lumabas” fund was used to purchase enough food packages for 1,500 families.
Meanwhile, another P300,000 in proceeds were donated directly to “Shop and Share” — the mass testing fundraiser helmed by Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis and Dimples Romana.
The “Love Thy Woman” star is seen gleefully posing in a video conference with the Shop and Share celebrity team.
“Journey was like a roller coaster ride but I’m glad it ended this way,” Kim concluded the “Bawal Lumabas” chapter of her life.
