YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Kim Chiu as seen on the music video for 'Bawal Lumabas'
ABS-CBN/Released
Kim Chiu addresses bashers calling her 'bobo;' 'Bawal Lumabas' enters the charts
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 26, 2020 - 12:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu’s accidental hit “Bawal Lumabas: The Classroom Song” recently entered the iTunes PH Top 50.

In her Instagram account, Kim invited her followers to listen to the song in different music streaming sites and applications.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good morning classmates!???? BAWAL LUMABAS The Classroom Song is now out on Spotify, iTunes, apple music, youtube, Deezer, and Amazon. Never thought that this fiasco could turn into an OFFICIAL SONG. Yes! Sounds funny, but yeah! Salamat ng paulit ulit @hoybekind #DJsquammy, and @starmusicph ?? hihinto man sandali pero tuloy tuloy lang ang andar ng buhay. Every day is a learning experience. Sabi nga sa lyrics “Ang Buhay ay parang isang malaking silid aralan.” Chose this as a cover photo for me to be reminded that it is not how many times you fall; it is how you stand up after that fall. Life doesn’t stop in a specific honest mistake. Life is a cycle of Ups and Downs; it is a matter of how well we ride through that smooth and bumpy road. Kapit lang!!! Some say, “proud ka sa kabobohan mo.” I don't care. Kailangan lang ng acceptance. It just shows that we are all the same; we make mistakes; we are human, and as a Filipino, tinatawanan lang din natin ang pagkakamali natin lalo na pag nalampasan mo na ang problema at alam mo sa sarili mo na walang kang inapakang tao. Looking back ang sarap nang pagtawanan at nasabi mo sa sarili mo. Salamat hindi ka sumuko. ???????? salamat sa inyo sa leksyong hatid nito sa buhay ko. ?? bawal lumabas the classroom song now streaming!!!!! Now Available for download!???? BAWAL LUMABAS BAWAL LUMABAS AY! Pede na pala ikaw lumabas!!!! ????????

A post shared by Kim Chiu ???? (@chinitaprincess) on

“Good morning classmates! BAWAL LUMABAS The Classroom Song is now out on Spotify, iTunes, apple music, youtube, Deezer, and Amazon,” she wrote.

“Never thought that this fiasco could turn into an OFFICIAL SONG. Yes! Sounds funny, but yeah! Salamat ng paulit ulit @hoybekind #DJsquammy, and @starmusicph. Hihinto man sandali pero tuloy tuloy lang ang andar ng buhay. Every day is a learning experience. Sabi nga sa lyrics ‘Ang Buhay ay parang isang malaking silid aralan,’” she added.

Kim also revealed the cover photo of the song, showing her lying on her bed.

“Chose this as a cover photo for me to be reminded that it is not how many times you fall; it is how you stand up after that fall. Life doesn’t stop in a specific honest mistake. Life is a cycle of Ups and Downs; it is a matter of how well we ride through that smooth and bumpy road. Kapit lang!!!” she wrote.

“Some say, ‘proud ka sa kabobohan mo.’ I don't care. Kailangan lang ng acceptance. It just shows that we are all the same; we make mistakes; we are human, and as a Filipino, tinatawanan lang din natin ang pagkakamali natin lalo na pag nalampasan mo na ang problema at alam mo sa sarili mo na walang kang inapakang tao,” she added.

Kim said she already learned her lessons and the important thing is that she never gave up.

“Looking back ang sarap nang pagtawanan at nasabi mo sa sarili mo. Salamat hindi ka sumuko. Salamat sa inyo sa leksyong hatid nito sa buhay ko. Bawal lumabas the classroom song now streaming!!!!! Now Available for download!BAWAL LUMABAS BAWAL LUMABAS AY! Pede na pala ikaw lumabas!!!!” she said. 

RELATED: Kim Chiu strikes record deal for 'Bawal Lumabas' song

KIM CHIU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: KC Concepcion opens up about medical condition causing her weight problems
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress KC Concepcion revealed that she was diagnosed with a medical condition that is keeping her out of showbiz...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: KC Concepcion gets real about relationship with Sharon Cuneta
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress KC Concepcion opened up on her relationship with mother Sharon Cuneta.
Entertainment
fbfb
Life On Lockdown (LOL!!!) ‘Summer break’ with Ryan and family
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
If you can’t lick it, embrace it. Until a vaccine is created, we just have to learn how to survive in this time of lockdown....
Entertainment
fbfb
Life After Lockdown: Showbiz, celebrities go experimental as entertainment industry gasps for air
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Entertainment and network bosses are trying to beat the clock in finalizing protocols and exploring unchartered territory...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ai-Ai delas Alas goes viral after critiquing Lee Min-ho series
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Ai-Ai delas Alas found herself in the receiving end of criticism after she expressed disappointment for Korean...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
23 minutes ago
James Reid named new face of food security in the Philippines
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 minutes ago
Kapamilya star James Reid is now the official face of food security in the Philippines.
Entertainment
fbfb
34 minutes ago
X Æ A-12: Elon Musk, Grimes change baby's name following California law
By Jan Milo Severo | 34 minutes ago
Tesla head Elon Musk and girlfriend, singer Grimes, recently changed the unusual name of their new baby because of a...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Kim Chiu launches 'Bawal Lumabas' official merchandise, working on choreography
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kim said that bulk orders will be free of delivery charges.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Heart Evangelista opens up about having Burning Tongue Syndrome
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista revealed that she has Burning Tongue Syndrome due to anxiety.
Entertainment
fbfb
The idea behind #SikapPinoy
By Boy Abunda | May 26, 2020 - 12:00am
“People with passion can change the world for the better,” Steve Jobs declared. With passion and an uncommon “common sense,” he did in many ways change the world.
14 hours ago
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with