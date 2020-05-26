Kim Chiu addresses bashers calling her 'bobo;' 'Bawal Lumabas' enters the charts

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu’s accidental hit “Bawal Lumabas: The Classroom Song” recently entered the iTunes PH Top 50.

In her Instagram account, Kim invited her followers to listen to the song in different music streaming sites and applications.

“Good morning classmates! BAWAL LUMABAS The Classroom Song is now out on Spotify, iTunes, apple music, youtube, Deezer, and Amazon,” she wrote.

“Never thought that this fiasco could turn into an OFFICIAL SONG. Yes! Sounds funny, but yeah! Salamat ng paulit ulit @hoybekind #DJsquammy, and @starmusicph. Hihinto man sandali pero tuloy tuloy lang ang andar ng buhay. Every day is a learning experience. Sabi nga sa lyrics ‘Ang Buhay ay parang isang malaking silid aralan,’” she added.

Kim also revealed the cover photo of the song, showing her lying on her bed.

“Chose this as a cover photo for me to be reminded that it is not how many times you fall; it is how you stand up after that fall. Life doesn’t stop in a specific honest mistake. Life is a cycle of Ups and Downs; it is a matter of how well we ride through that smooth and bumpy road. Kapit lang!!!” she wrote.

“Some say, ‘proud ka sa kabobohan mo.’ I don't care. Kailangan lang ng acceptance. It just shows that we are all the same; we make mistakes; we are human, and as a Filipino, tinatawanan lang din natin ang pagkakamali natin lalo na pag nalampasan mo na ang problema at alam mo sa sarili mo na walang kang inapakang tao,” she added.

Kim said she already learned her lessons and the important thing is that she never gave up.

“Looking back ang sarap nang pagtawanan at nasabi mo sa sarili mo. Salamat hindi ka sumuko. Salamat sa inyo sa leksyong hatid nito sa buhay ko. Bawal lumabas the classroom song now streaming!!!!! Now Available for download!BAWAL LUMABAS BAWAL LUMABAS AY! Pede na pala ikaw lumabas!!!!” she said.

