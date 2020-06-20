Angel Locsin and Anne Curtis' 'Shop and Share' starts to distribute COVID-19 test kits

MANILA, Philippines — The fundraising initiative of Kapamilya stars Angel Locsin and Anne Curtis for COVID-19 mass testing is beginning to bear fruit.

The benefit project "Shop and Share," which was relaunched at the beginning of June to the tune of P700,000 on just its opening day, auctions off celebrities' "pre-loved" items to help make COVID-19 testing possible for the underprivileged.

“We’ve officially begun! Because of your overwhelming support we were able to provide 600 COVID-19 test kits for some of our stranded kababayans that reached out to us,” read a Saturday morning post on the official Shop and Share page.

The post contained photos of stranded Albayanos benefitting from rapid testing kits, as well as a thank-you-note addressed to Angel.



“This is just the beginning and we promise to do our best to share the donations you have made to our kababayans that need it the most. Maraming maraming salamat po for supporting this cause. Stay tuned for more updates as we wrap up our online store Shop and Share in the next few weeks!”