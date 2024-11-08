Kristine damage to agriculture rises to P6.83 billion

Severe Tropical Storm Kristine damages and floods rice fields in Barangay Causip, Bula, Camarines Sur on Oct. 26, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The damage that Severe Tropical Storm Kristine brought to the agriculture sector in 12 regions in the country has increased to P6.83 billion, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said yesterday.

Damage and losses in rice, corn, cassava, high-value crops, livestock and poultry, fisheries, machinery and equipment as well as agricultural infrastructure were recorded in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen, Caraga Region and in Western, Central and Eastern Visayas.

The DA said that the damage covered 141,971 hectares of agricultural areas with production loss of 317,316 metric tons.

At least 171,080 farmers and fisherfolk in the 12 regions were affected.

Up to 74 percent of the damage was recorded in rice production – totaling P5.05 billion and covering 131,168 hectares of land.