Kim Chiu launches 'Bawal Lumabas' official merchandise, working on choreography

MANILA, Philippines — After the success of her accidental song “Bawal Lumabas: The Classroom Song,” Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu released the song's official choreography and merchandise.

In her Instagram account, Kim announced that the proceeds of the merchandise will go directly to charity.

“CLASSMATES!!!! Here it is!!! Part ng open letter ni @hoybekind ang #BawalLumabasMerch hindi para pagkakitaan ko kundi para sa mga kababayan natin na #BawalLumabas prin,” Kim said.

“Proceeds of this limited edition merch will be donated for charity (food packages) and hopefully sana makapag donate din tayo sa project ni @therealangellocsin na mass testing project. sana masabi na natin na one day pwede na tayong lumabas na ligtas,” she added.

Kim said that bulk orders will be free of delivery charges.

“Follow @bawallumabas_merch and message to order. Bulk order minimum of 5 will be free of delivery charge!???? thanks classmates!!” she said.

The viral song is now out on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Youtube, Deezer and Amazon. On the first day of its release, the song was already included in iTunes PH Top 50.

Similarly, Kim tapped online dancing sensation DJ Loonyo to do the official choreography of “Bawal Lumabas."

Kim said she is touched that DJ Loonyo did not take advantage by doing a dance craze when the song was not yet officially hers. Now that she has embraced the song, Kim said she will allow the dancer to do the official choreography.

For his part, DJ Loonyo said he understands Kim’s statement back then as what happened to her also happens to him sometimes.

“Kasi nu’ng nakita ko ‘yung interview mo, normal naman ‘yun eh. Parang ‘di ba hindi naman tayo perpekto na naiitindihan? Kahit ako minsan ‘pag nagla-live ako ‘pag sobra sobra ‘yung emotion minsan may gusto tayong ilabas pero alam mo ‘yun sa sobrang emosyon na nangyayari and then nawawala ang technical na parts. Pero that is okay. Kasi parang binibig-deal ng tao then ginawan ng beat and all,” he said.

DJ Loonyo also said that he respects Kim so he didn’t do a cover dance when it wasn’t yet an official song.

“Tapos nakita ko ‘yun like kahit mga kaibigan ko ginagawan nila ng challenge. Tapos sabi nila gawan mo na rin. Sabi ko, 'Hindi eh parang what if ako ‘yung nasa ganyang kalagayan? ‘Di ba? Magiging masaya ba ‘yung pamilya ko? Magiging masaya ba ‘yung circle of friends ko?' ‘Di ba? Para sa akin, marami namang music na pwede eh. Pero kung ikakasama ng kapwa mo na artist, hindi pwede ‘yung gan'un. Para sa akin, no-no ‘yun. Sabi ko, ‘Hell no, ayaw ko talagang gawin ‘yun',” DJ Loonyo explained.

The viral dancer also said that he wanted to be a part of the movement that inspires people.

“Kasi ako personally, kaya nung nag-story ka, na parang nag-invite ka na you want to an OG step, kumbaga I want to do it kasi I want to be a part of your movement na that’s really inspiring. Na from that point or situation in your life, na ako talagang nakakaintindi ako nu'n na parang ang hirap ibangon nu’n,” he said.

DJ Loonyo confessed that he, too, was inspired by how Kim handled her bashers and the situation.

“Na parang one snap buong Pilipinas nakalimutan kung ano ang mga tamang ginawa mo sa buong buhay mo because they focused on that mistake. And after days or a week, bumangon ka nalang bigla. You came back stronger. Sabi ko it’s really inspiring. Lalo na ngayon na ang daming nalulugmok. Ang daming taong na-dodown dahil sa nangyayari. So might as well take your energy kung paano ka bumangon, ‘di ba?”

