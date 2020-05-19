MOVIES
Kim Chiu on her "Bawal Lumabas" song featuring DJ Squammy and Alvin
‘Class act’: Kim Chiu releases ‘Bawal Lumabas’ music video in collaboration with bashers
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 19, 2020 - 10:25am

MANILA, Philippines — “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”

That’s how Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu turned her quarantine life around as she recorded “Bawal Lumabas: The Classroom Song,” the very reason why she received heavy criticism recently.

In her latest video blog on her YouTube channel, Kim was seen talking online with DJ Squammy, the man behind the beat of the trending song, and Alvin Crisanto, the Facebook user who wrote an open letter to Kim to turn the bashing into something good.

Kim admitted that she felt bad upon seeing the beat DJ Squammy created.

"Nu'ng una, pinanood ko siya, nalungkot ako. Sabi ko, 'Bakit nila pinaglaruan 'yung sinabi ko?'" she said.

Kim, however, noticed that lots of people are having good vibes because of it.

“Tapos nu'ng nakita ko 'yung videos sa TikTok, pati pamangkin ko sumasayaw sa beat na ginawa mo. Sabi ko, 'Shucks, at least sumaya pala 'yung mga tao sa sinabi ko at sa beat na ginawa mo. So, at least, kahit malungkot 'yung paligid, malungkot 'yung nangyayari sa bansa natin, at least nagawa ko 'yung part ko na mag-entertain ng tao,” she said.

At the end of the vlog, Kim premiered the music video of the song. She recorded the song in her home while DJ Squammy created the beat and Alvin contributed to the lyrics. The video also showed clips of some bashers dancing to the song.

She also had a message to her bashers, saying: "Gusto ko na lang din magpasalamat. Dahil sa inyo trending ang pangalan ko. Hahaha! Salamat sa atensyon. At least, napasaya kayo."

Meanwhile, Kim received a lot of applause for what she did.

“Sobrang proud at humahanga sayo kung paano mo na-handle ito @chinitaprincess,” TV host Bianca Gonzalez told Kim.

“So proud of you Kimmy! Ganyan nga always turn the negative into a positive. At the end of the day kung nabubuhay pa tayo, being alive on its own is already a blessing. Everything that comes along is just a bonus,” actress Sunshine Cruz told Kim. 

Celebrity makeup artist Jake Galvez predicts Kim's "Bawal Lumabas" will be the "song of 2020." — Video from Kim Chiu via YouTube

Philstar
