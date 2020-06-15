COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
#RapeisRape: Frankie Pangilinan slams Ben Tulfo for 'myth' that clothes cause sexual assault
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 15, 2020 - 2:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Frankie Pangilinan fired back at broadcaster Ben Tulfo after the latter criticize her views against rape and victim shaming. 

It all started when Frankie shared a news report about a police station in Quezon province that told women not to wear sexy outfits to avoid rape. 

“STOP TEACHING GIRLS HOW TO DRESS?? TEACH PEOPLE NOT TO RAPE,” Frankie wrote. 

“Breaking news: my clothing is NOT my consent,” she added.

Her post captured the attention of Ben, who then shared his views on the issue. 

“Hija, a rapist or a juvenile sex offender's desire to commit a crime will always be there. All they need is an opportunity, when to commit the crime. Sexy ladies, careful with the way you dress up! You are inviting the beast,” Tulfo said.

Frankie shared Ben's tweet with her own explanation, saying: "Rape culture is real and a product of this precise line of thinking, where the behavior is normalized, particularly by men."

"The way anyone dresses should not be deemed as ‘opportunity’ to sexually assault them," she added. 

Frankie told Ben that "calling me hija will not belittle my point."

It can be recalled that since 2013, an exhibition that displayed the clothes of rape victims when they were assaulted gets international attention since the exhibit showed mostly T-shirts and pants, and not sexy clothes.

The traveling "What Were You Wearing" installation in the United States, a project of the University of Kansas, was mounted to educate people about the "myth" that clothing causes sexual assault, said sexual violence and domestic violence survivor advocates Dr. Wyandt-Hiebert and Jen Brockman, who created the exhibit.

RELATED: Frankie Pangilinan, Sharon Cuneta, celebrities help post bail for San Roque 21

