Frankie Pangilinan, Sharon Cuneta, celebrities help post bail for San Roque 21

MANILA, Philippines — Frankie Pangilinan, together with parents Sharon Cuneta and Kiko Pangilinan and other celebrities, contributed to post bail for the "San Roque 21" or the 21 members of the San Roque community that were recently detained after rallying for food on the streets of EDSA in Quezon City.

According to a statement the Save San Roque Alliance sent to Philstar.com, Kapamilya actors Ria Atayde and Enchong Dee, as well as other celebrities, contributed for the needed amount and legal fund for the group's release.

The statement added that the following documents were requested in order for the detainees to file bail: an affidavit of undertaking; waiver; house sketch; barangay certification of residency and clearance; handprints; nine copies of 2x2 photos; bond money of Php 15,000 and processing fee of Php 2,500; and certificate of detention from Camp Karingal.

According to Nanoy Rafail of the Save San Roque Alliance, the whole process showed "how anti-poor the current justice system is."

“From the bail bond- which is equivalent to more than a month’s wage, to the mountain of requirements – these already put the marginalized families at a disadvantage,” he said.

“It is also ironic to think how slow their release has been taking, as compared to their swift arrest just a week ago,” added Jmar Atienza, one of the Alliance’s co-conveners.

The San Roque 21 spent almost a week in jail since they went out in EDSA to ask for food.

The Alliance extends its gratitude to the massive support the people have shown toward the San Roque community.

It can be recalled that in a Twitter post last week, Frankie said that she and her family are willing to pay for the bail of San Roque 21.