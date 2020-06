KC Concepcion breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Piolo Pascual

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress KC Concepcion revealed that ex-boyfriend Piolo Pascual topped her list of leading men who made an impact in her life.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U” yesterday, KC said there's no doubt that Piolo makes it at the top of the list as they have gone through a lot together.

“Ang talagang number one diyan, 'yung totoo talaga, si PJ. Kasi ang dami naming pinagdaanan,” KC said.

“Naging magkaibigan talaga kami. Alam ni PJ na talagang I cared about him. Kaya rin ako hanggang ngayon, alam niya na I worry for him,” she added.

KC and Piolo broke up in November 2011.

"May mga bagay na hindi ko na kayang lunukin. Hindi ko na kaya 'yun tanggapin," KC then told "The Buzz" about their highly publicized breakup.

Apart from Piolo, KC said Sam Milby and Richard Gutierrez also made it to the list.

“I think nagka-work kami ni Sam more than once. Tropa ko siya talaga. I would say Sam also kasi we lived in Bukidnon for almost one month for shooting. And of course si Richard Gutierrez because he was my very first film,” KC said.

KC added that she misses acting and hosting.

“I miss learning about another person’s life. Kapag acting kasi, you have to study that person, kung anong pinagdaanan niya, ano 'yung magiging reaction ng tao na ganun ang pinagdaanan. You have to bring that to life,” she explained.

“Gusto kong makipagkuwentuhan sa mga tao. Gusto kong naririnig yung mga pinagdaanan ng ibang tao. ABS really gives us a chance to do that. Kaya mahal natin ang network na ito. Sila rin yung nagturo sa akin as a host, as a person kung paano rin maki-relate sa mga taong hindi naman parehas ng mga pinagdaanan ko or kinalakihan ko. Talagang nag-open 'yung mind ko sa mundo because of my job."

