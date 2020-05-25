WATCH: KC Concepcion opens up about medical condition causing her weight problems

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress KC Concepcion revealed that she was diagnosed with a medical condition that is keeping her out of showbiz limelight.

In an online interview with Tim Yap for his show "Tim Yap Live!," KC said she has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition that affects a woman’s hormone levels.

Related Stories Bea Alonzo, Beauty Gonzalez share newfound passion during quarantine

“I am super grateful for work, but uh, number one, I want to be super open about this because it’s something I also want to talk about in the future. So I was diagnosed with PCOS and that caused me to gain so much weight," KC said.

According to an online health website, women with PCOS produce higher-than-normal amounts of male hormones. This hormone imbalance causes them to skip menstrual periods and makes it harder for them to get pregnant.

“I always want to be at my best. I want to be physically fit and I want to look good. I want to get my body tight. When I look good, I feel good and that’s what you serve people on screen. It’s as simple as that,” KC said.

When asked what she’s doing to deal with her condition, KC said: “My OBGYN is in the States and she’s been super helpful with it. She specializes in it and she’s amazing.” — Video from 'Tim Yap Live!'

RELATED: KC Concepcion's suggestion to turn event venues into COVID-19 hospitals now a reality