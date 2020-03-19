'Ayoko na mag-isa': KC Concepcion wants to get married after quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Actress KC Concepcion revealed that she will consider marriage after the enhanced community quarantine due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In her Instagram account, the daughter of “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta and actor Gabby Concepcion posted a conversation with her personal assistant.

“Dear God after this pandemic promise ko sa iyo I will seriously consider marriage na. Ayoko na mag-isa. And thank you din God na may nahanap si Puff (my P.A.) na mag-aalaga sa kanya, dream ko 'yon for her. Me naman next !!Lord ha?” KC wrote in the caption.

In another post, KC assured the public that they will find comfort in God amid everything that is happening in the world now.

“You can find comfort through all this hell we’re going through. The world outside is an uncomfortable place right now, but let’s stay stuck for a bit and see what God is doing here… Grow your faith, no matter where you are. Faith over fear, no?” she wrote.

KC’s last relationship was with French Pierre Plassart. They broke up last year. Rumors have been circulating that KC is dating “The Voice” coach and Black Eyed Peas member Apl.de.ap.

Earlier this month, KC flaunted her body in sexy bikini photos while vacationing in Boracay.