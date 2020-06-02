COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Apl.de.Ap and KC
PSN/File
Apl.de.ap's comments for KC Concepcion fuel romantic links anew
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 2, 2020 - 11:23am

MANILA, Philippines — Black Eyed Peas member Apl.de.ap couldn’t help but comment on the Instagram Live cooking session of rumored girlfriend KC Concepcion and actress Judy Ann Santos.

KC asked Judy Ann’s help to teach her to cook seafood curry, a known specialty of the veteran actress.

The international artist, who has been romantically linked to KC, was seen in the comments section of the live video.

"Chef KC get it," Apl wrote.

The daughter of "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta also said in the live video that there are things she misses in her kitchen such as tenderizer.

Apl again commented on the video with “I'm gonna send you a tenderizer."

It can be recalled that KC and Apl reportedly started officially dating on December 2019. They were also seen together in an exclusive club in Los Angeles, California last October.

"Started the week quite right with this awesome guy (who makes Monday feel like Friday!)," KC captioned their photo on Instagram.

Apl, back in 2009, admitted that he had a crush on KC. It was January 2011 when they first met here in the Philippines.

In an interview with Apl in April 2013, he admitted that he courted KC but later stopped because KC had a boyfriend that time. KC's last reported relationship was with French filmmaker-businesman Pierre Emmanuelle Plassart. 

KC and Apl have not yet confirmed reports about their rumored relationship.

RELATED: WATCH: Sharon Cuneta reacts to rumors linking KC Concepcion to apl.de.ap

APL DE AP KC CONCEPCION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Calida fires back at Coco Martin during ABS-CBN franchise hearing
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
In today's congressional hearing on issues linked to the ABS-CBN Corp.’s legislative franchise, Solicitor General Jose...
Entertainment
fbfb
Vilma Santos, Loren Legarda defend ABS-CBN franchise renewal anew
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“Star For All Seasons” Vilma Santos-Recto defended ABS-CBN in a House hearing on the TV network's franc...
Entertainment
fbfb
Solon cites 'May Bukas Pa' to make case for ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Pampanga Rep. Aurelio Gonzales recalled that the ABS-CBN teleserye "May Bukas Pa" helped boost tourism in Bacolor, Pampa...
Entertainment
fbfb
This story will make you cry
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Gentle reminder: Before you read the following story, make sure you have a box of tissue beside you and a hanky to blow your...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Smart vs Bench: Filipino brands allegedly 'clash landing' over Hyun Bin
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 21 hours ago
Two giant Filipino brands, Smart Communications and Bench, are allegedly on a tug-of-war over “Crash Landing on You”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 day ago
GMA 7 keeps the fun with YouLol
By Bot Glorioso | 1 day ago
GMA 7 recently launched an online comedy show titled YouLol on YouTube that has now garnered over 40,000 subscribers, and...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
How Belle is enjoying the best of Hong Kong
By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
What will the “new normal” be like after the lifting of the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine?
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Rolling Stones’ lament for the happy, vibrant world it once knew
By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
Almost every artist known to man has been inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic to come up with music that instills hope during...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 days ago
Taking risks to deliver the news
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Name it, she’s got it.
Entertainment
fbfb
2 days ago
Gunita: A song of hope amid the pandemic
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 2 days ago
“Because we’re all stuck at home, there’ll be more time for us to reminisce, think and reflect. I believe...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with