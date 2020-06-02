Apl.de.ap's comments for KC Concepcion fuel romantic links anew

MANILA, Philippines — Black Eyed Peas member Apl.de.ap couldn’t help but comment on the Instagram Live cooking session of rumored girlfriend KC Concepcion and actress Judy Ann Santos.

KC asked Judy Ann’s help to teach her to cook seafood curry, a known specialty of the veteran actress.

The international artist, who has been romantically linked to KC, was seen in the comments section of the live video.

"Chef KC get it," Apl wrote.

The daughter of "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta also said in the live video that there are things she misses in her kitchen such as tenderizer.

Apl again commented on the video with “I'm gonna send you a tenderizer."

It can be recalled that KC and Apl reportedly started officially dating on December 2019. They were also seen together in an exclusive club in Los Angeles, California last October.

"Started the week quite right with this awesome guy (who makes Monday feel like Friday!)," KC captioned their photo on Instagram.

Apl, back in 2009, admitted that he had a crush on KC. It was January 2011 when they first met here in the Philippines.

In an interview with Apl in April 2013, he admitted that he courted KC but later stopped because KC had a boyfriend that time. KC's last reported relationship was with French filmmaker-businesman Pierre Emmanuelle Plassart.

KC and Apl have not yet confirmed reports about their rumored relationship.

RELATED: WATCH: Sharon Cuneta reacts to rumors linking KC Concepcion to apl.de.ap