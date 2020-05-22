MOVIES
MUSIC
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande as seen on the cover of the lyric video for 'Rain on Me'
Lady Gaga via YouTube, screenshot
#RainonMe: Ariana Grande lauds Lady Gaga for 'healing herself' from mental issues
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 22, 2020 - 7:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — A week ahead of the release of her upcoming sixth studio album “Chromatica,” Lady Gaga sat down from a social distance with Apple Music's Zane Lowe to discuss everything from songwriting therapy to post-lockdown plans.

Gaga related how her follow-up to the Grammy-nominated 2016 album "Joanne" runs even closer to her roots, and not just her dance-pop beginnings.

The 16-track "Chromatica," which includes chart-topper "Stupid Love," features the 34-year-old’s artistic interpretation of mental health and her personal road to finding self-love.

“I think that the beginning of the album really symbolizes, for me, what I would call the beginning of my journey to healing, and what I would hope would be an inspiration for people that are in need of healing through happiness, through dance... And that’s in what I would call radical acceptance,” she said.

“For example, I know that I have mental issues. I know that they can be sometimes rendering me nonfunctional as a human. But I radically accept that this is real.”

The singer-songwriter said she used this acceptance to move on from turbulent moments of her life, including physical self-harm, hoping to instill the same healthy philosophy among her fans.

“What I can share is that if there is even a tiny spark inside of you that is still alive and beating and saying, 'Hey, I'm okay,' everything else isn't but right over here this part, it's okay, grab it. Grab it and hold onto it and it is possible that if you do, it will light you up in a way that you do not think you can be lit up,” Mother Monster reassured her Little Monsters.

“It will bring you back to life if you believe in yourself. And it's really hard to always believe in yourself but I hope that I can make people feel in some type of way that because I did, maybe they can too.”

Gaga advised those going through similar dysphoria and mental distress to look at their pain as a reason to all the more forgive themselves.

“If you’re listening to this album and you’re suffering in any type of way, just know that that suffering within itself is a sign of your humanity and you are not broken. You are connected to the whole world and we are one giant body. We are one full entity... And the whole you is having a whole human experience and there might be parts of your life that feel completely shallow or robotic or ancillary and unimportant, and that’s okay, but that suffering is a sign that you’re real and it’s a way to ground yourself.”

"Rain on Me," a track released exactly a week before the full-length "Chromatica" album, marks Gaga's first musical collaboration with Ariana Grande, who told Lowe in a separate interview that Gaga did an "incredible job" of "healing herself."

"And she’s just a beautiful person," enthused Ariana.

As for their music video launching tomorrow, Grande said: “I was like, ‘I’ve never dressed like this in my life.' I’m just having the best time.”

CHROMATICA LADY GAGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Man surrenders after allegedly offering P200M bounty for Angel Locsin, Kim Chiu slay
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
A man who allegedly offered a P200 million reward to anyone who would kill Kapamilya actors Coco Martin, Kim Chiu and...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Heartbreaking': Matteo Guidicelli, Sarah Geronimo break silence on ABS-CBN shutdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya celebrity couple Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo broke their silence on the ABS-CBN shutdown issue. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin scares off troll by kidding about paging NBI
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
"Wag nyong imessage... Natawaloka lang ako!"
Entertainment
fbfb
‘My wife is my life’: Matteo Guidicelli on rumored baby, lockdown life with Sarah Geronimo
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
"Every single day, I thank that I get to sleep and wakeup beside her na up to now, it’s still a dream.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Lockdown 'laban': What quarantine taught stars like Kisses Delavin, Baron Geisler
By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 1 day ago
Our celebrities, human as they are, are no exceptions.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
7 hours ago
Liza Soberano fights online predators exploiting kids during COVID-19 lockdown
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano channeled her “rage” against the online sexual exploitation of children (OSEC)...
Entertainment
fbfb
19 hours ago
Life On Lockdown (LOL!!!)
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
Robi Domingo: I miss my barber; I also miss going to the gym and, of course, the ABS-CBN studios.
Entertainment
fbfb
19 hours ago
J Rey Soul on the global stage with the Peas
By Baby A. Gil | 19 hours ago
I recall watching the Black Eyed Peas (BEP) a few years ago during one of the group’s early tours without its female...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Want to date Ivana Alawi? ABS-CBN launches new website with all-new shows
1 day ago
ABS-CBN continues to bring entertainment, inspiration and information on digital with the launch of Online...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Jeepney barker, garbage collector: Jericho Rosales recalls hardship before stardom
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
To help provide inspiration and hope especially during the ongoing lockdowns due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with