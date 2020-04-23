MOVIES
K-pop girl group Blackpink is featured in Lady Gaga's upcoming sixth studio album "Chromatica."
Blackpink goes Gaga: K-pop group featured in Mother Monster's new album
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2020 - 5:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop girl group Blackpink is in your area once again notwithstanding a global pandemic and an elusive comeback date.

The Korean band – consisting of Jisoo (visual and lead vocalist), Jennie (main rapper), Rosé (main vocalist), and Lisa (main dancer) – is silently winning after the Lady Gaga revealed that they are featured on her upcoming sixth studio album “Chromatica.”

Related: #BLACKPINKLEAVEYG trends on Twitter, asking band to exit 'big 3' K-pop company

The group's name is seen among the tracklist of 16 songs, including chart-topper “Stupid Love,” posted by Gaga earlier today.

Blinks are in for a treat with "Sour Candy," the track predicted to be a bop because why wouldn't it be?

A closer look at the album tracklist also shows vocal powerhouse Ariana Grande featured on the "Rain on Me" track and Grammy-Oscar-Tony-winning singer Elton John on “Sine From Above.”

Nonetheless, initially scheduled for an April 10 release, "Chromatica" last month was postponed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

“This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic,” Gaga wrote late March.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"I hope you can see that when the album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other, and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time. And until that time comes, LET'S ALL STAY HOME! But I promise you that when we can go out again, I'm going to make it SO MUCH FUN. I can't wait to be dancing with you all!"

