Scene from 'Finally Found Someone' starring Sarah and John Lloyd
Star Cinema via Twitter
Bea Alonzo: Sarah Geronimo was John Lloyd Cruz’s 'great love'
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - April 29, 2020 - 1:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Among the highlights of the trending Instagram chat between love team partners Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz last Monday night was Bea’s revelation that Sarah Geronimo was John Lloyd’s “GL” or “great love” in millennial terms.

During the chat, the two actors dropped lines from some of the soap operas and movies they starred in together, including “Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay” and “One More Chance.”

But when Cruz drew out the lines "I don’t get jealous, I’ve never been jealous. Ngayon lang,” Bea reacted with: "Taray! Hindi ako kasama diyan. Ibang pelikula 'yan. Nakakabuwisit. Hindi ako yun."

John Lloyd flirtingly told Bea: "Why? Are you jealous?"

To which Bea replied with a laugh: “Hindi, 'no. Wala akong laban dun, GL yun, e. (Anong) laban ko dun?"

"Hayop,” John Lloyd responded, shaking his head.

Fans of Sarah and John Lloyd’s love team, fondly called “AshLloyd,” celebrated on Twitter what they heard from Bea.

“Sarah Geronimo is John Lloyd Cruz’s Great Love (proof: Bea Alonzo’s statement), while John Lloyd Cruz is Sarah Geronimo’s first love (proof: Buzz ng Bayan interview),” a Twitter user said.

“Grabe no kung totoo na ang Great Love ni John Lloyd Cruz ay si Sarah Geronimo talaga, I remember yung isang interview ata yun na umiiyak si Sarah kasi akala nya okay sila ni John Lloyd tapos biglang may girlfriend,” said another.

After starring together in “A Very Special Love” (2008) and “You Changed My Life” (2009), Sarah and John Lloyd was supposed to star for a third installment in 2010, but it did not push through because rumors had it that Sarah’s mom, Divine, allegedly found out that John Lloyd had feelings for her daughter. Reports said Sarah rejected the offer because she wanted to focus on other projects and grow as an artist.

But in 2013, the third installment, “It Takes a Man and a Woman,” pushed through. The pair’s last movie was “Finally Found Someone” in 2017.

“S’yempre, it’s always fun doing a film with John Lloyd at saka iba rin ‘yung quality ng pelikula ‘pag alam mong isang magaling na aktor ang kasama mo sa pelikula. Alam mo na talagang magiging maganda talaga ‘yung pelikula,” the pop star explained to Philstar.com why she loves doing movies with John Lloyd.

Divine, Sarah's mom, was there during the exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

READ: What Sarah Geronimo ‘finally found’ in John Lloyd Cruz

Sarah revealed that “Finally Found Someone” was “totally different” from the first three films she did with Cruz.

“Totally different characters, hindi na ‘to si Laida at si Miggy, so at the same time, gusto rin namin hulihin ‘yung Sarah-John Lloyd na tandem." 

What did she like most from John Lloyd?

“He is always inspiring,” Sarah said.

“Sa lahat naman kasi na nakatrabaho ni John Lloyd na leading ladies lahat nagwo-work, ‘di ba? Kasi si John Lloyd believable talaga na actor at saka ‘pag gumaganap s’ya ng role, papaniwalaan mo na talaga na s’ya talaga ‘yung character na ‘yun. Minsan parang nadadala din kami sa galing n’ya!”

RELATED: John Lloyd Cruz introduces son to Bea Alonzo

John Lloyd Cruz tells Bea Alonzo: Gov't should address not only hunger during General Community Quarantine

JOHN LLOYD CRUZ SARAH GERONIMO
