Dimples Romana scolds John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo for making her 'kilig'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana reacted on the recent live video of love team partners John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo that took social media by storm.

In her Instagram story, Dimples, who is known as Krizzy in the hit John Lloyd-Bea movies “One More Chance” and "A Second Chance," posted her “kilig” reactions.

“Hoy Basha at Popoy, anong iniisip niyo? Bakita ganyan kayo?” Dimples said in the video.

“Nanahimik ang mga puso namin. Humopia kami. Grabe kayong dalawa. Ano? Jusko hindi matanggal sa pisngi yung ngiti ko,” she added.

“Hala! Galit si Daniela!" Bea said, also sharing Dimples’ video in her own Instagram story.

Bea and John Lloyd have been the talk of the town recently as they have been actively commenting on each other's Instagram posts.

Fans have been wishing that the on-screen couple's “Popoy” and “Basha” characters will also get together in real life.

