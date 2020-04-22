MOVIES
MUSIC
Marvel Cinematic Universe supervillain Thanos is seen hiding in a hut (with surroundings shot in the Philippines) in this screen grab from "Avengers: Endgame (2019)."
Marvel Entertainment via YouTube, Screen grab
Cosplayer Thanos demands to stay home, but real Thanos violates quarantine
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 22, 2020 - 6:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Thanos snapped.

Recently, the Marvel Cinematic Universe supervillain of “Avengers” fame perfectly captured the duality of man during the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

As a Thanos cosplayer in Indonesia was seen Wednesday nobly but uncharacteristically asking people to stay at home, Hollywood actor Josh Brolin, who portrayed the key antagonist in the multi-billion dollar movie franchise, went out and violated social distancing measures on the other side of the globe.

The 52-year-old actor reportedly visited the Malibu home of his father James Brolin and stepmom, iconic singer-actress Barba Streisand, last weekend despite the lockdown.

As seen in a now-deleted social media post, Josh was accompanied by his wife and one-year-old daughter.

He has since publicly apologized for his “irresponsible” act in a follow-up Instagram video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on

Meanwhile, "cool Thanos" banded with other activists donning superhero attire in Makassar, Indonesia to advocate precautionary measures like social distancing.

“Stay home. Life is beautiful,” read his placard.

At least someone remembered that with great power comes great responsibility. — With reports from Agence France-Presse

AVENGERS ENDGAME JOSH BROLIN MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE MCU THANOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ogie Diaz fires back at Jay Sonza for calling him 'asymptopangit'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Last November, Ogie also slammed Jay after Jay called journalist Maria Ressa "ubod ng pangit."
Entertainment
fbfb
Ansel Elgort takes down nude photo after raising over $200k for COVID-19 relief
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
The "The Fault In Our Stars" actor posed naked in a shower using just his hand to cover his manhood, aiming to get...
Entertainment
fbfb
Bea Alonzo pleads people to stop calling their exes during lockdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Social media users gave Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo a new moniker as the "Queen of Self-Control."
Entertainment
fbfb
'Corona' over crown: Miss World England drops pageant duties to serve as COVID-19 frontliner
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Miss World England 2019 Bhasha Mukherjee returned to the United Kingdom from overseas charity work to continue her career...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ellen Adarna confirms relationship with 'afam' from Spain
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
On-leave actress Ellen Adarna confirmed that she is in a relationship with a man from Spain.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Hospitals charging for donated PPEs? Gretchen Ho offers solution
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya TV host Gretchen Ho raised concern about rumors that hospitals are allegedly charging their patients for donated...
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Tom Rodriguez shares sketching talent to benefit workers displaced by Luzon lockdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez is part of a fundraising drive for the benefit of drivers, street vendors and construction...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
5 hours ago
WATCH: Chris Hemsworth bares new stunts for 'Extraction'
5 hours ago
In the new Netflix film "Extraction," Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
5 hours ago
WATCH: Chris Hemsworth on working in India for new movie 'Extraction'
5 hours ago
In the new Netflix film "Extraction," Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left...
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
Pinoy vs Korean dramas: Film industry insiders share observations
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Last April 9, Filipino director Jose Javier "Joey" Reyes posted compelling questions on Twitter: “Just wondering...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with