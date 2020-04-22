Cosplayer Thanos demands to stay home, but real Thanos violates quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Thanos snapped.

Recently, the Marvel Cinematic Universe supervillain of “Avengers” fame perfectly captured the duality of man during the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

As a Thanos cosplayer in Indonesia was seen Wednesday nobly but uncharacteristically asking people to stay at home, Hollywood actor Josh Brolin, who portrayed the key antagonist in the multi-billion dollar movie franchise, went out and violated social distancing measures on the other side of the globe.

Thanos demands you #stayathome



Activists and superhero fans in Indonesian wear superhero costumes on the streets to try to raise awareness about COVID-19.



As of April 22, 2020, Indonesia has over 7,100 confirmed cases with over 840 recoveries and more than 610 deaths.

????AFP pic.twitter.com/RpKmhhQy1v — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) April 22, 2020

The 52-year-old actor reportedly visited the Malibu home of his father James Brolin and stepmom, iconic singer-actress Barba Streisand, last weekend despite the lockdown.

As seen in a now-deleted social media post, Josh was accompanied by his wife and one-year-old daughter.

He has since publicly apologized for his “irresponsible” act in a follow-up Instagram video.

Meanwhile, "cool Thanos" banded with other activists donning superhero attire in Makassar, Indonesia to advocate precautionary measures like social distancing.

“Stay home. Life is beautiful,” read his placard.

At least someone remembered that with great power comes great responsibility. — With reports from Agence France-Presse