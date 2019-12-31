MOVIES
Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch, is officially the most powerful hero from the multi-billion dollar movie franchise known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
"Avengers: Endgame" Screengrab via YouTube
It's canon: Scarlet Witch is strongest hero in MCU
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 31, 2019 - 4:51pm

Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch, is officially the most powerful hero from the multi-billion dollar movie franchise known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a Q&A with New York Film Academy this week, Chief Creative Officer of Marvel and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed his opinion that Scarlet Witch is the strongest Avenger we’ve seen so far.

“I think it's interesting if you look at 'Endgame'. Wanda Maximoff was gonna kill Thanos....That's as scared as I've ever seen Thanos,” Feige said, in response to a fan who asked who was the strongest MCU hero as of the latest movie.

“And if he hadn’t said, ‘Decimate my entire team to get her off of me,’ I think she would’ve done it.”

Since the latest installment of the Avenger film series “Endgame,” which blew up in 2019 to be the highest-grossing film of all time, the MCU fanbase has been debating which hero is the strongest.

Prior to Feige’s answer, other popular picks among fans include Thor, Vision and Captain Marvel.

Wanda (played by Elizabeth Olsen) debuted in the mid-credits scene of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014) and was first officially featured in the plot of “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015).

She is also set to appear along with Vision in the upcoming web miniseries for Disney+ “WandaVision.”

It's canon: Scarlet Witch is strongest hero in MCU
