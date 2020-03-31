1990 now: Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears put up shows for fellows in quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, more than 3.4 billion people have been called on or forced by authorities to stay at home, around 44 percent of the world population, according to a count based on an Agence France-Presse database.

Among those in quarantine are '90s boyband Backstreet Boys, which recently virtually reunited to take part in a fundraising event that aims to help Americans affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean and Howie Dorough performed "I Want It That Way" from the comfort of their own homes on Sunday as part of Fox and iHeartRadio's Living Room Concert for America, the first major benefit concert to provide relief and support for Americans affected by COVID-19.

Apart from the Backstreet Boys, the fundraising concert hosted by Elton John also featured other A-list artists, including Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Greenday, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, Tim McGraw, and many more.

Meanwhile, another '90s icon, Britney Spears, had an impromptu Instagram fashion show for her fans, trying on a trio of colorful outfits while confined to her home during the quarantine period.

“Okay I guess I’m bored …. in my home for two weeks of quarantine and I’m modeling dresses I never knew I had,” Britney captioned the video.

“I was tired of being still so I got up to go dance in this orange dress. And do you know what I just learned today ??!? That orange symbolizes wealth, success, stimulation, happiness, fun, balance, sexuality, enjoyment, expression, heat, sunshine, and warmth and that’s how I felt when I put it on !!!!!!” Britney said in another post.

In a Twitter post, the popstar reminisced her hit video for "Oops... I Did It Again" and said "how did 20 years go by so fast."

Oops!…how did 20 years go by so fast ???????????? ?! I can’t believe it. I remember that red suit was so freaking hot … but the dance was fun ???????? and it made the shoot fly by !!! You have all shown so much support for this song & I thank you for it … sending love to you all ?????? !! pic.twitter.com/E09TuZXld7 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) March 28, 2020

On the other hand, international pop star Rihanna poked fun on National Basketball Association (NBA) superstar Kevin Durant for testing positive for COVID-19.

In an Instagram live by DJ Spade, Rihanna and the Brooklyn Nets forward were seen watching the DJ as they tease each other.

"Is KD allowed in here? Should I wear a mask to this?" Rihanna commented.

Rihanna, however, wished Durant for a speedy recovery.

“But for real get well soon KD,” she said.

Durant was one of four Nets players who tested positive for COVID-19.

The former NBA MVP fired back to Rihanna, asking if the singer just came back from Europe, where the virus had hit hard before becoming a global pandemic.

“Yo Robyn didn't you just come from Europe?” Durant said.

"Nah easy money slut! Been in your dump ass cuntry last 2 months," Rihanna replied.

Apart from Durant and his teammates in Brooklyn, other NBA players diagnosed with COVID-19 were Marcus Smart, Christian Wood, Donavon Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. All four have announced a full recovery.